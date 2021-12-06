Brent Venables Reveals Why He Turned Down the Auburn Job

The new Oklahoma coach was a candidate for Auburn's coaching vacancy last year.

New Sooners coach Brent Venables said he didn't feel that Auburn was the right fit for him when he was being considered for the job last season.

At his introductory press conference in Norman, Okla., Venables said he was putting his daughter to sleep last month when he told her to "dream big, don't put limitations on yourself, don't let somebody tell you you can't accomplish something," per 247Sports .

When his daughter inquired about the Auburn job in response, Venables said he was "nervous."

"I had made reference that I was a little bit nervous," Venables said. "I really didn't think we had the alignment [at Auburn] that we have here. So I was a little bit nervous. I said I was scared for her."

Venables returns to Oklahoma, where he previously served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, after 10 years as Clemson's defensive coordinator. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Monday that he was "so excited for this opportunity" for Venables.

On Monday, Venables also confirmed that he has spoken with star quarterback Caleb Williams . Oklahoma will play Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 with Stoops leading the team as interim coach, before the Venables era officially begins.

