ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brent Venables Reveals Why He Turned Down the Auburn Job

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUYUH_0dFaQjL400

The new Oklahoma coach was a candidate for Auburn's coaching vacancy last year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

New Sooners coach Brent Venables said he didn't feel that Auburn was the right fit for him when he was being considered for the job last season.

At his introductory press conference in Norman, Okla., Venables said he was putting his daughter to sleep last month when he told her to "dream big, don't put limitations on yourself, don't let somebody tell you you can't accomplish something," per 247Sports .

When his daughter inquired about the Auburn job in response, Venables said he was "nervous."

"I had made reference that I was a little bit nervous," Venables said. "I really didn't think we had the alignment [at Auburn] that we have here. So I was a little bit nervous. I said I was scared for her."

Venables returns to Oklahoma, where he previously served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, after 10 years as Clemson's defensive coordinator. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Monday that he was "so excited for this opportunity" for Venables.

On Monday, Venables also confirmed that he has spoken with star quarterback Caleb Williams . Oklahoma will play Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 with Stoops leading the team as interim coach, before the Venables era officially begins.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Sooners, head over to All Sooners .

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Skip Bayless reacts to Oklahoma football hiring Brent Venables

Skip Bayless had a pleasant reaction to Oklahoma hiring former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as their new head coach. Skip Bayless is happy that Oklahoma football has announced former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach. On Sunday, news broke that Venables, a national champion as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Dabo Swinney
On3.com

Lincoln Riley sends message to Oklahoma fans upset about his departure to USC

The departure of Lincoln Riley left many in Oklahoma shocked and upset at the sudden nature of his announcement. Riley addressed those upset fans on the Rich Eisen Show. “I hope time will heal that,” Riley told Eisen. “I understand they’re disappointed that we left, I do, and I have a lot of love for that place. Me and my family poured our heart and soul into that place for seven years and loved every second of it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Two new additions to the Oklahoma football staff under Venables

NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday night, Oklahoma added two exciting new additions to their coaching staff. After the big reveal of Brent Venables as the new head coach, Sooner Nation waited eagerly to see who else would fill out the staff. Now, the wait is over. Ole Miss offensive coordinator...
OKLAHOMA STATE
heraldsun.com

Clemson’s Brent Venables a hot name being linked to open Oklahoma football job

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ name has been floated as a potential candidate for the open Oklahoma head football coach position. Venables is a Big 12 Conference alum, having played and coached at Kansas State, then served on the Sooners’ coaching staff for 13 years. While at Oklahoma, he won a national championship as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Auburn#Sooners
FanSided

3 candidates that could replace Brent Venables at Clemson

The Clemson Tigers lost defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the coaching carousel. Who can they pick up to replace him?. Dabo Swinney’s task of getting Clemson back to the top of the college football mountain in 2022 just got a lot harder. Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables is leaving to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The State

New OU head coach Venables gives one last shoutout to Dabo Swinney, Clemson

As Brent Venables was introduced as the University of Oklahoma’s newest head coach on Monday morning, he didn’t forget to give thanks to Clemson. The former Tigers defensive coordinator thanked head coach Dabo Swinney, noting the success the program had and the relationships built during his tenure. “The secret sauce...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Brent Venables turned down offer to coach Auburn in 2020, citing concern over alignment

New Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables has long been seen as a potential head coaching candidate, and he's now at last made that jump after leaving his post on Clemson's staff to take over in Norman. Venables passed up on at least one previous major coaching opportunity too, as he revealed during his introductory press conference Monday that he turned down the Auburn head coaching vacancy last December, citing concerns with alignment.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy