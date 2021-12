Some people are superheroes when it comes to keeping to a budget during the holiday season. Others don't have that gift. A new study seems to suggest that in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas might fall into the latter category. A new survey has been published that illustrates over 100 cities in the United States and whether or not their credit card debt is sustainable. Factors include the average amount of credit card debt, how much it would cost to pay off immediately, as well as the payoff time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO