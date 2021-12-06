Jennings man arrested for allegedly threatening sister with hatchet after she refused to drive him to store
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened his sister with a hatchet when she refused to drive him to a store, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Gatte, 38, of Jennings, was charged with domestic abuse battery and taking contraband into a penal facility.
The victim reported that her brother, Gatte, threatened her with a hatchet when she refused to drive him to a store.
There was damage to a wall from the hatchet, according to deputies. The hatchet was found in a clothing basket.
The contraband charge came from deputies finding a box cutter in Gatte's waistband.
