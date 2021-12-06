ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings man arrested for allegedly threatening sister with hatchet after she refused to drive him to store

By Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened his sister with a hatchet when she refused to drive him to a store, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Gatte, 38, of Jennings, was charged with domestic abuse battery and taking contraband into a penal facility.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, at around 4:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched in response to a domestic disturbance call.

The victim reported that her brother, Gatte, threatened her with a hatchet when she refused to drive him to a store.

There was damage to a wall from the hatchet, according to deputies. The hatchet was found in a clothing basket.

The contraband charge came from deputies finding a box cutter in Gatte’s waistband.

