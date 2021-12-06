ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Sen. Bob Dole to lie in state at US Capitol on Thursday

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The late Kansas Senator Bob Dole will be honored later this week when he will lie in state in the United States Capitol rotunda.

He will be honored with distinction Thursday, Dec. 9. A formal arrival and departure ceremony will also be held. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be open to invited guests only. Additional details about memorials and services will be released at a later time.

Joe Biden, former presidents remember Bob Dole

“Senator Dole was an extraordinary patriot, who devoted his entire life to serving our nation with dignity and integrity. Putting his life on the line to defend our nation, he was awarded two Purple Hearts for his valor and sacrifice on the battlefield – and, when he came home, served as an inspiration to millions of Americans living with disabilities,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “May it be a comfort to his loving wife, his dear daughter and all his loved ones that a grateful nation joins them in mourning during this sad time.”

Dole served in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded two Purple Hearts for his valor.  He then went on to represent the people of Kansas for four terms in the U.S. House and more than four terms in the U.S. Senate.

He will also be remembered as an advocate for service members, veterans and military families, and Americans with disabilities.

Bob Dole, Kansan, veteran, political leader, dies at age 98

“Senator Dole exemplified the greatest generation, and while I never had the pleasure of serving in the Senate with him, his reputation and his achievements, and most of all his character preceded him,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “I always admired his steadfast advocacy for veterans and for Americans with disabilities and his love for his country. Rest in peace, Senator Dole.”

Dole died in his sleep Sunday at the age of 98. He had previously been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

