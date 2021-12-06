ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fright Feature Toys! (unboxing)

Cover picture for the articleThe new wave of Hasbro’s Ghostbusters Fright Feature toys are here, bringing home all of the fun of Afterlife with stylized action figure renditions of Phoebe, Trevor, Lucky, and Podcast!. Before we get into today’s unboxing,...

ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Shares Photo of Original Director's Sneaky Cameo

The release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife brought with it a number of Easter eggs and cameos that devout Ghostbusters fans were able to identify, with some of these nods being much more subtle than others. Director of the film Jason Reitman recently took to Instagram to showcase one of the more obscure cameos in the film, as his father Ivan Reitman, who directed both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, served as a double for Bill Murray's Peter Venkman. Interestingly, the photo sees him sporting a flight suit with a Spengler nametag, with Spengler having previously been played by the late Harold Ramis.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' crosses the line between nostalgia and marketing

Product placement in film and TV is as omnipresent as nostalgia and unnecessarily dark cinematography. It's no longer shocking, and we just accept it as part of the deal. There is a line between verisimilitude and advertising when it comes to characters using real branded products on screen, one that you can't quite define until you see it being crossed.
MOVIES
conwaydailysun.com

Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' a funny, warm tribute to Harold Ramis

I have been a lifelong “Ghostbusters” fan. My baby teeth marks were on the box of the VHS copy of the movie my parents’ owned. I’ve been searching for rumors of a “Ghostbusters 3” since the days of dial-up Internet. Now that it is here, I’m overjoyed to write that it is a truly wonderful film.
MOVIES
NPR

Presenting 'Pop Culture Happy Hour': is 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' stuck in nostalgia?

In this special episode from our friends at Pop Culture Happy Hour, guest host Ayesha Rascoe joins co-hosts Glen Weldon and Stephen Thompson as well as NPR contributor Cyrena Touros to talk about the new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. They discuss why it's hard to recapture the original Ghostbusters magic and if the latest installment of the franchise added more to its world — or not.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Director Jason Reitman Wants a ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Theme Park Ride

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” may have been ousted from the #1 box office spot by Disney’s “Encanto,” but it’s still going strong. On the tails of its success, director Jason Reitman has revealed his wishes for a theme park attraction. In an interview with Collider, Reitman revealed that one scene was made...
MOVIES
mixonline.com

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Veteran Sound Team Recreate and Reinvent the Sounds of a Classic

Sound editorial and mixing teams for the hit action comedy hosted by Sony Pictures Post Production Services. Currently screening exclusively in movie theaters, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife invites audiences to experience a thrilling new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. Directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman, the film centers on a single mom and her two kids who arrive in a small town and discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Animaniacs Ultimates Action Figures From Super7 Are up for Pre-Order

Super7's Ultimates lineup of 7-inch action figures have included iconic franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Simpsons. Now the classic '90s TV series Animaniacs is joining in on the fun with premium figures of Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky and The Brain.
TV & VIDEOS
Sea Coast Echo

Ghostbusters: Afterlife duo Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan sign Sony deal

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan have signed a producing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' co-writers - who worked together on the script for the reboot, which Reitman directed - have impressed studio bosses and landed a deal ti make more films in the future. In a statement,...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Director Teases Possible Return of Vigo The Carpathian

I don’t care what anyone says, I love Ghostbusters 2, and Vigo The Carpathian was a great villain! I honestly never expected to see the return of Vigo, even with Ghostbusters: Afterlife continuing the franchise. But, it sounds like we might actually see the return of Vigo one day!. Ghostbusters:...
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' & 'Encanto' To Battle For The Top Spot In Quiet Post-Thanksgiving Weekend

After a busy Thanksgiving weekend which saw a solid-for-2021 $142 million five-day gross, things are taking a bit of a breather this weekend. The only new wide release is Focus’ specialty film Wolf, which is unlikely to displace any of last week’s box office winners. Expect a repeat of last weekend with Encanto, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and House of Gucci remaining in the top three, and we’ll see how well they hold as we await some of the year’s most anticipated films in the coming weeks. West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Nightmare Alley, The Matrix Resurrections, and other big ticket holiday and award season films are just around the corner and will hopefully bring the pandemic-era box office to new heights.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 86: Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel

Today we’re discussing Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel by Emma Meiko Candon, an exciting new literary adventure that takes us to a new galaxy far, far away, first glimpsed at in the anime anthology series Visions on Disney+. Join us as we take a deep dive into what is easily one of, if not the most unique Star Wars novels ever written.
COMICS
MIX 106

Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Strange World,’ Next Animated Movie

Nowadays the phrase “pulp fiction” mostly evokes images of John Travolta dancing with Uma Thurman, or Bruce Willis brandishing a samurai sword. But Quentin Tarantino took the title Pulp Fiction from a whole world of pulp magazines that were enormously popular in the first half of the 20th century. The name came from the cheap wood pulp paper that these magazines were printed upon. Iconic fictional heroes like Buck Rogers, John Carter, and the Shadow all get their start in pulp magazines and novels.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Visions Has Released Its First Funko Pop

Funko Pops have become a huge part of the world of pop culture over the years, with countless figures being created for characters in movies, television, comics, and anime. Now, Star Wars: Visions, the popular Disney+ anthology series that brings the light and dark sides of the force into the world of anime, is creating its first Funko Pop as one of the most popular characters of the television show will receive a figure as fans wait for any news when it comes to a second season of the popular streaming series.
COMICS

