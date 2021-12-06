Daily Dish Episode 3: Eight and oh? Otzelberger era off to a hot start

CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm bowling teams are both off to strong starts this season. In two tournaments so far, the varsity boys have finished on top for division II in both. At the Teays Valley tournament, the Braves dominated the division II competition, with over a 300 pin cushion between them and second place. Overall, the Braves scored only nine pins less than division I team Olentangy for sixth overall in the tournament.

LOGAN, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO