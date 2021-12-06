Whataburger cooks up $500,000 scholarship fund for minority students

Each year, the Lunenburg Republicans raise money by having a raffle to give scholarships to students in Lunenburg County to continue their education. In 2021, the group gave $3,000 in scholarships. The group raised enough money this year to present students in 2022 with a total of $4,000 in scholarships thanks to the support of all of the people who purchased tickets. The 2021 winner of a Henry Golden Boy rifle is R.E. Hoot Gibson of Emporia. Pictured are, from left, Mike Hankins, chair of the Lunenburg Republicans; Hoot Gibson; Mrs. Gibson; Delegate Tommy Wright, 61st House District; and Delegate Elect for the 75th House District, Otto Wachsmann. The group met with the winner at Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge to present the Henry Golden Boy.

13 DAYS AGO