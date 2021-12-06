Whataburger cooks up $500,000 scholarship fund for minority students
By Chantal Rice
CultureMap Houston
2 days ago
Now, in addition to feeding their faces with some of Texas’ best burgers and fries, some worthy college students will be able to feed their dreams, thanks to beloved San Antonio-based chain Whataburger. The fast-growing and long-lasting burger chain, which features a beefy dedication...
The leader of the Lone Star State’s beloved H-E-B has bestowed a monumental gift upon a historic Houston-area university. On November 17, Prairie View A&M University announced that H-E-B chairman Charles Butt — one of America’s favorite CEOs and member of one of Texas’ richest families — has donated $5 million to create Founders Scholarships for incoming PVAMU students.
As Longview shelters held their traditional Thanksgiving dinners for residents, the context of “thanks” and the meaning is much more complicated. Lufkin small businesses prepare for weekend shoppers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Nationally, nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop throughout Thanksgiving weekend this...
The annual Conservation Achievement Scholarship is now accepting applications from eligible Illinois high school seniors. The Conservation Achievement Scholarship will award up to four scholarships of $2,000 each to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–For the third consecutive year, Fisk University has produced a Rhodes Scholarship finalist nationwide. Saraya Ashley, a senior political science major and Student Government President, was invited in November of 2021 to interview for what is widely considered the most prestigious academic scholarship available worldwide. Ms. Ashley is the fourth Fisk student to make it to the Rhodes Scholarships finals in the last 3 years. This year, Ms. Saraya Ashley became the second African-American woman from Fisk University to make it to the Rhodes Scholarship finals.
Each year, the Lunenburg Republicans raise money by having a raffle to give scholarships to students in Lunenburg County to continue their education. In 2021, the group gave $3,000 in scholarships. The group raised enough money this year to present students in 2022 with a total of $4,000 in scholarships thanks to the support of all of the people who purchased tickets. The 2021 winner of a Henry Golden Boy rifle is R.E. Hoot Gibson of Emporia. Pictured are, from left, Mike Hankins, chair of the Lunenburg Republicans; Hoot Gibson; Mrs. Gibson; Delegate Tommy Wright, 61st House District; and Delegate Elect for the 75th House District, Otto Wachsmann. The group met with the winner at Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge to present the Henry Golden Boy.
Pioneer Antique Auto Club (PAAC) of the Mid-Ohio Valley, with the support of the local Wendy’s franchise, recently made a $3,000 donation to the Washington State Community College (WSCC) Foundation to support the Wendy’s Adoption Scholarship. PAAC, working in conjunction with Wendy’s franchise owners Ray and Kim Blackburn, raised the...
CANANDAIGUA – The Thompson Health Guild recently awarded scholarships to five 2021 high school graduates, including a Livonia student. Each scholarship, worth $2,000, goes to a recipient registered in a health-related field who must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a health-related field.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The focus for Giving Tuesday for Cosmosphere is scholarships for Cosmosphere Camps. "There are students all across the United States and this year, the world, we have some international students who have already registered to come to our summer camps," Mimi Meredith said. "They won't all be able to do it without scholarship assistance."
DES MOINES, Iowa — This Giving Tuesday, Des Moines Refugee Support group launched a college fund to help refugee high schoolers who will be graduating in the upcoming years. Erin Bell, a volunteer with the organization, said the fund is a way to help better the students' lives. She noted...
The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has partnered with Truist, a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities, to launch a new scholarship program. A $3 million grant from Truist Financial Corporation, through its Truist Charitable Fund, will organize a scholarship program giving $1...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor introduces their new Randy and Caroline Mann Endowed Scholarship. UMHB says former players, friends and family raised $100,000 to endow this scholarship in honor of Randy and Caroline to impact the lives of students. To give some insight into the scholarship,...
Just before Reinhardt University's holiday break, nursing student Steven Howard was awarded a special gift for his pursuit of a degree in the university's Cauble School of Nursing. “I had no idea about the gift. My family and one classmate knew about it – and they did a very good...
BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State University announced the launch of the Thumb 11 Scholarship Fund, an initiative spearheaded by Class of 1983 alumnus Joseph Pistrui. The fund goal is to raise $100,000 through private donations and matching dollars from The Ferris Foundation. These dollars financially support chosen Ferris students from 11 Michigan greater thumb communities through an annual general scholarship award.
BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance organization and its dedicated staff are known for offering several educational programs for students and adults to take advantage of. KECA hosts an internship program with Penn State DuBois geared toward wildlife technology students. There are currently six interns working at the Elk...
Austin ISD students who want to make a career helping young students now have a new scholarship. The Austin Ed Fund announced Friday morning that its Jacquie Porter Memorial Fund will be used to establish a scholarship for Austin ISD high school students who want a career in early childhood education.
The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded more than $28 million in funding to Winston-Salem State University. It’s the largest grant in the school’s history. The money will be used to improve college access and preparation for thousands of local middle and high school students in economically disadvantaged households. It’s...
Student organizations work to build community and create an environment where students feel supported and culturally represented. President of the Chinese Culture and Charity Club, Matthew Trecek, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said that they want American and Chinese international students on campus to engage with one another.
Junior Achievement of Western PA is dedicated to giving students the skills they need to succeed in the real world, including financial literacy and workplace readiness, said its leaders. “Our goal is to get students 100% ready for real life,” said Kimberly Sterling, the organization’s communications and marketing manager. Junior...
A privately funded scholarship program to help fund college educations for students brought to the country illegally as children has added Farmingdale State College as a partner school, the first on Long Island and in the SUNY system. TheDream.US National Scholarship Program, based in Washington, D.C., relies on donations from...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Giving Tuesday, one local school will be using the donations it received by investing in the future of its students. Samantha Pow is one of many hardworking students at Hector J Garcia Early College High School who will graduate in May 2022. At...
