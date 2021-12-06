ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Photos: Bears fall to Cardinals, 33-22

By Alarice Mccullough
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass...

www.nwitimes.com

#Bears#Nfl Football#American Football
wpgh53.com

Cardinals and Bears battle in week 13 Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Bears host the Cardinals in week 13 Sunday at 1 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. Chicago enters play at 4-7 overall after beating the Lions, 16-14 last week. Arizona is 9-2 and had a bye week last week.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals defense should handle inept Bears offense

The Arizona Cardinals defense should have an easy time of it with the less than scary scoring attack of the Chicago Bears. Over the course of the 2021 NFL campaign, the Arizona Cardinals defense has had to go up against some of the most potent offenses in professional football. The scoring attacks of teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings posed a huge challenge for Vance Joseph’s group when they met earlier in the season.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Birds of prey: Bears-Cardinals game preview

Most teams would come off their mini-bye victory week rejuvenated and hopeful, but this is the Chicago Bears we’re talking about. A week removed from a load of drama surrounding their coach and more, they’ve snapped their five-game skid and are hopeful to get their young starting quarterback back from injury.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

With fresher legs following bye, Cardinals visit Bears

ARIZONA (9-2) at CHICAGO (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Cardinals by 7½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 8-3, Bears 4-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 57-28-6. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Cardinals 16-14 on Sept. 23, 2018 at Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals had bye, beat Seattle...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Arizona Cardinals 33, Chicago Bears 22

The Arizona Cardinals‘ star quarterback and wide receiver were back in the lineup, but it was their defense that proved to be the difference-maker in the Cardinals' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13. The Cardinals defense allowed just 4.5 yards per play and forced four turnovers that led to 23 points in the win.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins active vs. Bears

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins are active against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three games because of injuries. Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) returned to practice this week. Both players were...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Windy City Gridiron picks Bears-Cardinals

Matt Nagy’s Bears have been in this position before. But the task truly could not be any taller. Last season, when Chicago fell to 5-7 after a humiliating collapse to the Lions, the pending schedule proved to be a welcome reprieve. Two of the NFL’s worst teams, in the Texans and Jaguars, and a team that is never going anywhere prestigious with Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback in the Vikings, were all that stood between the Bears and an above .500 mark and a potential playoff berth. They, of course, clocked Houston and Jacksonville, and soundly beat the Vikings in Minnesota for the third straight year. Even with a difficult home task against the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the Packers in Week 17, the then-8-7 Bears were strong enough to play a “meaningful” January game.
NFL

