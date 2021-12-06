Dennis McKinley’s Mom Says Porsha Williams Cheated

Porsha Williams addresses the controversy of her engagement to Simon Guobadia on her spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams understood the controversy surrounding her engagement is due to the optics. Her fiancé Simon Guobadia was married to her former coworker Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced to the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha would later say that they were never actually friends. She also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t the cause of their split. But Porsha hasn’t been able to quiet the criticism with these statements. Interestingly enough, it isn’t just RHOA fans with questions. Some of Porsha’s own family members have been confused and critical of the relationship. But Simon and Porsha open up about their romance on Porsha’s spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It’s possible that more criticism may follow as the episodes air on Bravo.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO