Dennis McKinley’s Mom Says Porsha Williams Cheated

Porsha Williams exited RHOA amid her engagement controversy. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when Porsha Williams confirmed her departure. Although she was offered a contract for season 14, she decided to move on. Instead, Porsha has a new spinoff. It’s entitled, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Although Porsha didn’t reveal why she has left RHOA, there have been plenty of rumors. In fact, it was rumored her engagement is why she left. There was a lot of controversy surrounding news of her engagement to Simon Guobadia. Last season, Simon appeared on the show. He was married to Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was a guest on season 13. She appeared very friendly with Porsha. Porsha even came over Falynn and Simon’s house to enjoy their swimming pool. So some began to question if Porsha and Simon got together while he was still with Falynn.
