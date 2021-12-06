ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida police: suspect set fire to RV, then went to get cup of coffee

By Brady Calhoun, Anna Hoffman
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Qibi_0dFaP4OR00

UPDATE 2 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man poured an accelerant in his recreational vehicle, set it on fire, and then went to get a cup of coffee, Panama City police said Monday.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Panama City Square shopping center. After the fire began officers and firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze.

Decatur man pleaded guilty to cutting girlfriend’s throat in 2019 murder case

Meanwhile, Thomas Edward Gonzales, 30, was enjoying a cup of coffee and watching the scene, police wrote in a news release. Witnesses directed investigators to Gonzales and he was arrested and charged with arson.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during reported carjacking in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times near an apartment complex Wednesday morning. Detective Mike Mangina with the Irondale Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred just after 8 a.m. near the Colonial Village apartment complex. No suspects are in custody at this time and authorities […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Anniston man arrested after setting woman on fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man is behind bars Wednesday after he reportedly set a woman on fire over the weekend. According to the Anniston Police Department, 54-year-old Henry Lee Wesley has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set a Gadsden woman on fire. Authorities say officers responded to […]
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Suspect in Alabama murder arrested in Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two months after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while sleeping in his Abbey-Oaks apartment in Dothan, a suspect has now been arrested. On Oct. 9, authorities found Sincere Tyson, 20, with a gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital.  On Wednesday, Dothan investigators announced that Solomon Terrell Cooper, […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Cup Of Coffee#Rv#Wmbb#Google Play
CBS 42

Florida man continues pursuit to sue Beef O’Brady’s for wrongful death

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — When an alleged drunk driver left Beef O’Brady’s on July 6, 2019, he hit another driver head-on, killing himself, and two others. For many people in Jackson County, Florida, nothing was the same after that day. Stephen Blighton believes Beef O’Brady’s in Marianna is to blame. He’s suing them for the […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
CBS 42

Murder trial of Randy Britford underway in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The first day of testimony got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of Randy Britford.  The man is accused of shooting his wife and her boyfriend in the Fosters community in April 2018.  Police said two young children were at the home when shots were fired. Britford is charged with murder; […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Chanting and incense burning leads to arrest at Alabama Christmas parade

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland, Alabama held its annual Christmas tree lighting, children’s choir, and Christmas parade on Thursday. At this event, there were one spectacle attendees got to witness that wasn’t holiday-related — an arrest for disorderly conduct. “Going around burning incense, doing loud chanting,” Chief Of Police for Headland, Mark Jones said. “Then […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Missing Tuscaloosa teen found safe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (12/7): Cherelle Spates has been found safe, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. — ORIGINAL (12/7): The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who was last heard from Monday night. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 14-year-old Cherelle Spates was last in contact with family by text […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News; man arrested: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was arrested overnight after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD. Police said just after midnight Wednesday, Fox News security in the building saw a man climbing the 50-foot Christmas tree outside the office building located at West […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy