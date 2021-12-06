ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Walz orders flags at Half staff to honor Senator Dole

By Kaitlyn Moffett
WEAU-TV 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
wv.gov

Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in honor of former West Virginia State Treasurer John “Larrie” Bailey

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities statewide be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia State Treasurer John “Larrie” Bailey.
FAIRMONT, WV
willmarradio.com

Flags at half-staff for Dole, Pearl Harbor remembrance

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota and American flags are flying at half-staff today (Tuesday) in honor and remembrance of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in World War II. The proclamation by Governor Walz says it is fitting and proper to remember the sacrifices of all who served in defense of our nation during World War II, especially those who paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in defense of the liberties that Americans enjoy. More than 24-hundred Americans were killed when the Japanese attacked Hawaii on December 7th, 1941. Twenty-six Minnesotans died that day. The Day of Remembrance begins at 8:45 a-m at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with three rifle volleys and the playing of "Taps."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
thecentersquare.com

Woman fired by Hobbs rejects apology, demands she abandon governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The woman who twice represented herself in successful discrimination lawsuits against now-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is not only refusing an apology but demanding Hobbs give up her bid for Arizona governor. Hobbs posted a three-minute-long video Wednesday expressing remorse for her involvement in former...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
CBS DFW

State District Court Rules Abortion Law Unconstitutional, But Leaves ‘Near-Total Ban’ In Place

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Judge Peeples’ ruling is based on the civil enforcement procedures, which the order notes “are completely new, there is not a single factual...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Robert Joseph#St Paul Mn
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers signs roadside response worker safety bill into law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed an Assembly bill into law Monday that strengthens safety precautions for response workers on Wisconsin roadways. Assembly Bill 297, which is now Wisconsin Act 115, defines an “emergency or roadside response area” as a portion of a road within 500 feet of an authorized emergency vehicle, which must give a visible signal, or a tow truck that has flashing red lights.
MADISON, WI
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Augusta remembers its 9 Pearl Harbor survivors with new memorial

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eighty years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor catapulted the United States into World War II. The Badger State sent its sons and daughters to join the fight. “Over 300,000 Wisconsinites served in World War II and what they did and the conflict that started 80...
AUGUSTA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy