Gov. Walz orders flags at Half staff to honor Senator Dole

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota and American flags are flying at half-staff today (Tuesday) in honor and remembrance of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in World War II. The proclamation by Governor Walz says it is fitting and proper to remember the sacrifices of all who served in defense of our nation during World War II, especially those who paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in defense of the liberties that Americans enjoy. More than 24-hundred Americans were killed when the Japanese attacked Hawaii on December 7th, 1941. Twenty-six Minnesotans died that day. The Day of Remembrance begins at 8:45 a-m at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with three rifle volleys and the playing of "Taps."

