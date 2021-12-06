ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 46 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

The State of Michigan reported 46 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Monday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Health experts say that the state is in a fourth surge.

The state is also reporting 511 ongoing outbreaks in schools.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

Check the list of new outbreaks below:

New school outbreaks
Check the list of ongoing outbreaks below:

Ongoing School Outbreaks
Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

