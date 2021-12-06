Piney Woods area nature classes begin Feb. 2

June 15th was crisp and cloudless. carrying a chainsaw, orange surveyor’s tape and a compass, I started walking in a straight line into the pathless woods. Trailing me was my Airedale, Hawkins, and behind both of us was the little cabin that a group of friends and I built the previous summer on an island in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. I set out to mark the route for a power line connecting the cabin with the nearest utility pole, half a mile away. I’d investigated the off-grid options — solar, wind and hydro, along with propane, diesel and gas generators — but they were insufficient in different ways. So when the power company gave me a price that was good for 90 days, I headed into the woods, aware that I was embarking on the biggest physical project of my life.

10 DAYS AGO