Piney Woods area nature classes begin Feb. 2

If you prefer being outside watching bugs and birds, like playing in the mud, hanging out with other naturalists, and have a willingness to keep learning and share what you learn, come be a Master Naturalist. Pine Woods Lakes Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists 2022 class begins Feb. 2....
A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer. This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a...
Gone in 2006, revived and then gone again in 2015, the Miss Oahe Pageant is now getting a third life as the Capital City Pageant, with registration opening at 8 a.m. and followed by the competition at 4 p.m. The pageant will name one woman, Miss Capital City and one...
The much anticipated Nature Play Area at Mahr Park Arboretum will open today for the public to come and enjoy with family and friends. This unique space is designed to encourage children of all ages to interact with the environment while playing and exploring their surroundings. The play space was...
A winter session of Hunter’s Education will take place in Star Valley Monday, December 6 through Friday, December 10. The class is under the direction of Chuck Sutter and will be held at the Afton Town Hall from 6-9 p.m. each night. Register by calling Katie Simpson at 307-777-4542. There...
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a free workshop for older adults interested in learning to draw. The workshop will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday beginning Dec. 7 and going through Feb. 1. A public reception to showcase the group's work will take place Feb. 15.
The Mahr Park Arboretum Nature Play Area is set to open on Friday, December 3. Opened by the City of Madisonville, the play area is designed to encourage children to interact with their environment through play. The play area equipment was created with natural materials like Douglas fir wood. Play...
MANHATTAN — More than 100 Kansas State University students are among the first class of scholars recently inducted into the university's chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha, the national first-generation college student honorary society. Tri-Alpha recognizes undergraduate first-generation students who have earned at least a 3.2 grade point average...
June 15th was crisp and cloudless. carrying a chainsaw, orange surveyor’s tape and a compass, I started walking in a straight line into the pathless woods. Trailing me was my Airedale, Hawkins, and behind both of us was the little cabin that a group of friends and I built the previous summer on an island in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. I set out to mark the route for a power line connecting the cabin with the nearest utility pole, half a mile away. I’d investigated the off-grid options — solar, wind and hydro, along with propane, diesel and gas generators — but they were insufficient in different ways. So when the power company gave me a price that was good for 90 days, I headed into the woods, aware that I was embarking on the biggest physical project of my life.
When recess starts at Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, the school’s new nature play area is immediately busy with all sorts of activity. Students play tag along the back of large sugar pines, jump from boulder to boulder and practice balance skills as they walk across a skinny aspen log.
Join Derrick Rathe and the Flathead Audubon Society on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon for a winter walk at the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area along the Flathead River to explore the signs of birds. Winter is not normally the hot time of year to go out and see birds, but it is a great time to go out and see the stories birds leave behind. From caches to tracks we will go over the winter signs of birds.
Water stained; 58 degrees; 0.25 feet low. The sunny weather has cooperated for fishing and the fish are biting in the same patterns. Black bass are fair on crankbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows on the structure edges and above brush piles. Catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.
If you were out hunting this weekend, you may have seen something that hasn’t coincided with opening day in southern Jefferson County in quite some time: snow. Andy Troutman, wildlife conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said it has been a long time since there was snow on the ground for the first three days of rifle season.
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown area nature center has cut the ribbon on a new Wildlife Habitat. The Audubon Community Nature Center on Riverside Road dedicated the new exhibit after Pamela Westrom, a Jamestown native and environmentalist. The Lenna Foundation, Scott Electric, and the Cummins Foundation helped pay for the improvement,...
Holly is, course, a traditional symbol of the Christmas season, and in the Lowcountry we don’t have to search very hard to find it. The Southeast has several native species, including yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria), a popular landscaping plant with various cultivars. Its natural habitats include the coastal plain and maritime forests, where it grows as a small tree or shrub, sometimes forming dense thickets. Look for yaupon holly in sandy woods and fields, and near dunes and forest edges.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Come learn about your county in the coolest civics class you will ever take! Citizens Academy is an interactive 7-week course where you will learn how the county develops a budget, paves roads, trains employees, maintains parks, cares for our natural resources, and so much more.
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown area nature center has cut the ribbon on a new Wildlife Habitat. The Audubon Community Nature Center on Riverside Road dedicated the new exhibit after Pamela Westrom, a Jamestown native and environmentalist. The Lenna Foundation, Scott Electric, and the Cummins Foundation helped pay for the improvement,...
Comments / 0