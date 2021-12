Netflix recently gave its viewers a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, considered by many to be one of the greatest anime series of all time, but the streaming service is far from done when it comes to recreating classic animated series, with Avatar The Last Airbender currently in production. With a number of the cast already being revealed with regards to who will be bringing the world of Aang and his friends to life, fans are left wondering who will be playing Azula, the twisted princess of the Fire Nation, with one fan recreating the aesthetic of Zuko's sister in the real world.

