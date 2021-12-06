ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Plenty of buzz

East Texas News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTournament hosts Goodrich fell in the opening round of their tournament 77-12 to the Hardin Hornets in a contest that was never close. The visiting Hornets took a 19-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Hardin led 37-3 at the half. “It got a little better...

easttexasnews.com

Oxford Eagle

Plenty of reasons to be thankful

Flim Flam, Bim Bam – it seems we skipped fall, jumped straight to winter, and the holiday season kicked off with Thanksgiving, Thursday. Ole Miss played Mississippi "A&M" for the 117th time, 30 times on Thanksgiving, this one 6:30pm in Starkbark – Ole Miss leads the series 64-45-6 (as of this column) with two forfeits and three vacated games.
OXFORD, MS
nonpareilonline.com

Yellow Jacket wrestlers creating a buzz

Winter is coming, and so is the wrestling season at Thomas Jefferson — a team looking to make some noise this season. After a crazy and at times rough 2020 season, the Yellow Jackets are more than eager to hit the mats and test their might against the state. However, the new season is already presenting some challenges to the Yellow Jackets in terms of scheduling opponents to wrestle.
COMBAT SPORTS
East Texas News

By a bucket

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season Tuesday, defeating Onalaska 56-54 on the northern end of Polk County. The Wildcats had to come back from down double digits to make it...
BASKETBALL
#Hornets#A Mareion Bookman
Temple Daily Telegram

Concerns plentiful for Cowboys as Saints loom

ARLINGTON — Ezekiel Elliott's health is a concern, Dak Prescott's accuracy is off at times, and the Dallas offense has sputtered to the point that the Cowboys haven't held a lead at all in their three losses in a four-game stretch. So forget for a moment about a franchise-record 166...
NFL
East Texas News

Groveton falls to COCISD

COLDSPRING —Groveton was dominated 86-22 Coldspring-Oakhurst on Nov. 23. Groveton Coach Kale Dudding gave props to the Trojans for being one of the better 3A teams in the state. “If they aren’t ranked yet, they will be soon,” Dudding said. He said it was great practice for the Indians to...
HIGH SCHOOL
East Texas News

Dogs prove they can hang with the big boys Crockett handles 6A Pasadena

CROCKETT -- The late-starting Crockett Bulldogs are still getting their basketball legs under them, but their performance last Tuesday afternoon was still good enough for them to knock off a class 6A squad. Coach Drae Murray’s crew handily defeated the visiting Pasadena Eagles, 60-46, in The Hop. “It was a...
BASKETBALL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
northscottpress.com

Plenty of Postseason Potential

The number of wrestlers in the program continues to climb, but probably not as high as the expectations emanating from North Scott's wrestling room this season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
WWE
East Texas News

Coldspring edges Big Sandy

The marquee game of the Big Sandy tournament did not disappoint, as Coldspring and the tournament hosts battled to a 53-51 finish Thursday in the opening round. The Trojans used their length and quickness to press the Wildcats and cause several turnovers. Big Sandy countered with tough defense and timely passing to keep pace.
BASKETBALL
Sandusky Register

HEYEN: Port Clinton has plenty to be thankful for

PORT CLINTON — It was just a coincidence, of course. Beau Carmon and the rest of Port Clinton's coaching staff didn't schedule their Thanksgiving morning practice based upon a famous line from 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.'. But because it was Thursday, it was special teams day, which would've made Lucy...
PORT CLINTON, OH
East Texas News

Defeating larger schools

The Big Sandy girls came from behind in the second half to gain an opening-round 40-36 win over Jasper in their tournament Thursday. “They looked pretty good,” Big Sandy coach Ryan Alec said of Jasper. “They're very athletic and very quick. We’ve set this tournament up to where we are able to see teams like that. We want to play against teams that do that to us. Hopefully, if we get into district and into the playoffs, we're probably going to see some of that. They are a very good team and I was proud of our kids.”
EDUCATION
UWBadgers.com

Bowl Buzz: Vegas baby?

MADISON, Wis. — The vast majority of college bowl forecasters have the Wisconsin football team headed for another New Year's Day assignment in Florida. But at least one intriguing projection has the Badgers in line for a venue they've never played in before. Athlon, CBS Sports, Sporting News, USA Today...
NFL
East Texas News

Lady Hornets get second-day win

The Goodrich Lady Hornets received a win in the consolation bracket Friday, defeating the Lufkin sophomore team 57-19. Goodrich began the game on a 16-0 run and the contest would never be close. The coach agreed that her team looked well in Friday’s performance, but still feels her young students...
BASKETBALL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA

