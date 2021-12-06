Joey Edward McGinnis, 57 of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday December 5, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley after battling an illness. He was born in West Union to Marcella (Grooms) McGinnis and the late James Wayne McGinnis. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Ann McGinnis; a nephew, Michael P. Jones; and grandparents John and Edna McGinnis and Trevis and Anna Mae Grooms of West Union. He is survived by his son, Joey Michael McGinnis of West Union; mother, Marcella (Grooms) McGinnis of West Union; sister, April Jones (James) of Peebles; niece, Rachael Osman (Adam) of Sardinia; nephew, Jamion Jones of Peebles; many cousins and two aunts, Treva Nichols of West Union and Billie Mae Whisner of Russellville. Memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., (937) 544-2121 / P.O. Box 5, West Union OH 45693. The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Joey Sandlin will officiate. The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.