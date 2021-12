Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate Democrat, announced Monday he is running for governor. “I’m running for governor of New York State,” he said during a virtual press conference, making his expected bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul official.”I’ve got the background and proven ability to do this job. Everything I’ve done in my life has prepared me for this particular job at this particular time.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO