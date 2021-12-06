ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning for Shang-Chi Sequel

It's been announced that a sequel to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is heading to theaters. Destin Daniel Cretton will return to direct the film, which is part of an overall deal he has with...

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
digitalspy.com

Marvel confirms Eternals release date on Disney+

Minor Eternals spoilers follow. Marvel has announced when Eternals will be available for fans to watch at home on Disney+. The latest MCU film to be released this year (for a few more days until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas, of course) will be debuting on the House of Mouse's streaming service from January 12.
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Star Sacrificed Shang-Chi Role for the Sequel

Thanks to having starred in projects like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, actor Jessica Henwick has been afforded opportunities to join a number of exciting franchises, with Henwick recently confirming that she previously had auditions for both The Matrix Resurrections and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, though she was told she had to pick one audition over the other, ultimately securing a role in The Matrix sequel. While neither part was guaranteed, she recalled to Entertainment Weekly that the decision about which project to pursue felt like a moment lifted straight from the original The Matrix.
themainstreetmouse.com

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” Confirmed for a Sequel Film And Disney+ Series

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” will officially be getting a sequel film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!. Per a new release by Deadline, it’s been confirmed that Destin Daniel Cretton has entered a new deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective which will see the development of a theatrical sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in addition to a Disney+ series. The details surrounding the Disney+ series are a bit vague at this time. However, it is assumed that the series would be a spin-off of the events to take place in the second movie.
flickdirect.com

Matrix Resurrections Trailer 2

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the...
lrmonline.com

Destin Daniel Cretton Making A Comedy Series For Marvel?

It seems that Destin Daniel Cretton is making a comedy series for Marvel on Disney+. Yesterday we covered the story that Daniel Cretton had signed a new overall deal with Marvel. The Deadline report we sourced said Destin was making Shang-Chi 2 and a live-action Disney+ series. Given some earlier rumors about this I assumed we might be getting a Ten Rings show starring Xialing. However Variety‘s coverage of the same story says this.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Black Widow’ and More VFX Pros on Bringing Avalanches, Explosions to Big Screen

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Director Jason Reitman calls Ghostbusters: Afterlife a “love letter” to the 1984 film helmed by his father, Ivan Reitman. “There is a lot of emotion and sensitivity in that,” relates Sheena Duggal, who shared VFX supervisor duties with Alessandro Ongaro. “In honoring the simplicity of the original film, we wanted the silhouette of Muncher, Terror Dogs and the Mini-Pufts to be so clean that you know them by the silhouette.” The Mini-Pufts, of course, reference the original Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, but here they were made more childlike. “We made adjustments to the legs,” says Duggal, “so they became double-tiered, and...
