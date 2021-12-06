ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

First look: SomeraRoad makes progress on Paseo South Gulch adaptive reuse, gears up to break ground on first residential tower

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SomeraRoad's Paseo South Gulch development is one of the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Exclusive: After Covid delays, Bill Miller unveils three new projects in downtown's Southern Turf building

Bill Miller, one of the city’s most eclectic tastemakers and downtown power players, is gearing up to turn a notorious Nashville building into a multifaceted entertainment venue and hospitality destination. Miller, a Southern California native and current Nashvillian, has owned downtown’s Southern Turf building in Printer's Alley — a 19th...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Adaptive Reuse#Someraroad
Nashville Business Journal

New plans emerge for Beaman Broadway site

New plans have been filed for part of the coveted Midtown land currently owned by Nashville businessman Lee Beaman. Plans have been filed to the Metro Water and Sewer Services Department for the 8 acres anchored at 1525 Broadway, according to the Nashville Post. The plans include 1.32 million square feet of office space, a 350-room hotel, residential buildings with a combined 1,000 units, restaurants and 60,000 square feet of retail space, according to the Post. The project plans seem to span a minimum of six buildings.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Development Projects in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area development projects by total estimated cost. Information was obtained from firm representatives and Nashville Business Journal research. Information on The List supplied by individual companies through questionnaires could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, projects are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Metro will issue up to $50M of bonds for Century Farms infrastructure

A Metro board has agreed to allocate up to $50 million for infrastructure at Century Farms, the biggest development project in Antioch. The agreement was penned in October between the Metro Industrial Development Board and local development firm Oldacre McDonald, Nashville Post reported. The board plans to issue at least one series of bonds totaling up to $50 million, all of which would be appropriated from the city’s “special assessment” revenues.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
897
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy