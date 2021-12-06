First look: SomeraRoad makes progress on Paseo South Gulch adaptive reuse, gears up to break ground on first residential tower

New plans have been filed for part of the coveted Midtown land currently owned by Nashville businessman Lee Beaman. Plans have been filed to the Metro Water and Sewer Services Department for the 8 acres anchored at 1525 Broadway, according to the Nashville Post. The plans include 1.32 million square feet of office space, a 350-room hotel, residential buildings with a combined 1,000 units, restaurants and 60,000 square feet of retail space, according to the Post. The project plans seem to span a minimum of six buildings.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO