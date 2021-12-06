An artist is selling one of her eggs as an NFT at Miami Art Basel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Julia Naftulin
  • Painter Narine Arakelian is selling one of her eggs along with her painting at Art Basel Miami Beach.
  • The 42-year-old painter and mom of 1 is selling her egg as an NFT, or non-fungible token.
  • Arakelian hasn't sold the work yet, but hopes a couple looking for fertility help becomes its owner.

Artist Narine Arakelian is selling one of her eggs as an NFT, or non-fungible token , at Art Basel Miami Beach.

The 42-year-old Armenian artist created a painting called "Live," which contains a contract for one of her eggs. The person who buys the piece gets Arakelian's egg, and she expects them to conceive a child with it, she told Page Six .

Currently, the piece is still for sale as an NFT , digital art sold using cryptocurrency which a buyer unlocks with a unique blockchain code.

Arakelian told Page Six she ideally wants a couple looking for fertility help to buy her piece. She is the mother of a 21-year-old son, according to Page Six.

"I am so happy to bring a child into the world through my artwork. It's a beautiful act of creativity to give the gift of art and life," said Arakelian, who uses her art to create commentary on gender identity and social issues.

Arakelian didn't comment on how involved she would be with a child conceived through her art. She told Page Six she thinks its "wonderful" her painting could result in a baby.

She added that "the child will be a child once they are born, not a piece of art."

Arakelian's "Live" painting is part of a three-part series called "Love, Hope, Live," but only the "Live" section contains an NFT.

Hers wasn't the only NFT on display at Art Basel in Miami. Others included Tina Turner's Versace dress and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's prison badge .

