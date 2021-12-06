These wireless chargers are over the top geeky which is why you’ll want one!

Power your iPhone 13 with 7.5 watts while you’re on the road with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. Designed with Qi wireless charging, you’ll never have to worry about your smartphone’s battery running low again with this device. Furthermore, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, which is compatible with the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 Series, includes a USB-C port for convenient charging. Simply attach your smartphone in a snap, and remove it when you’ve reached your destination. This car accessory keeps your iPhone within view to follow directions while keeping your eyes on the road. Finally, this charger’s lever provides quick mounting onto your car’s air vents. It also includes padded clamps for a secure grip—even during sudden breaks.
