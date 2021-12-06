These wireless chargers are over the top geeky which is why you’ll want one!

The Panasonic S5 has to be one of the most innovative cameras to come out in the past few years. When we reviewed it a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. Dive into our review to see for yourself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO