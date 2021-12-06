ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approval Insights: Adjuvant Pembrolizumab in RCC

By OncLive Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Choueiri discusses the significance of the FDA approval of pembrolizumab as adjuvant therapy in renal cell carcinoma and key data from the pivotal phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides...

