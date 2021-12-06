ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trimble, OH

Gun, ammunition found on Trimble Local Schools property

By By Cole Behrens For The Messenger
 5 days ago

Trimble Local Schools building was placed on lockdown Monday after unspent ammunition and a gun were located on school property, the school said in an email to parents.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., the school district received reports of bullets being discovered in a bathroom, according to a letter sent from the school district to parents. After reviewing security footage, a firearm matching the caliber of the bullets was discovered hidden outside the building.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said bomb-sniffing dogs had cleared the school, and the bullets located were unspent rounds.

He said the suspect is a juvenile, and that the juvenile admitted he left the weapon and ammunition there.

The letter sent to Trimble parents says it does not appear the juvenile in question was a Trimble student. Trimble Schools could not be reached for comment.

Smith said while there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the school, the incident is concerning and his office will be investigating the circumstances that led to the weapon being placed at the school.

“The threat is always concerning, when we have a high school person thinking they need a weapon,” Smith said.

Cole Behrens is the Associate Editor at the AthensNEWS.

Athens County, OH
