New Apple program will teach thousands of kids to code

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple said Monday it launched a new program that will help tens of thousands of kids and teens at Boys & Girls Clubs in more than a dozen U.S. cities to learn how to code. The kids and teens will use iPads...

www.cultofmac.com

