Alice Cooper Unveils Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
By Bryan Rolli
Ultimate Classic Rock
2 days ago
Alice Cooper is taking his macabre rock 'n' roll circus back on the road in spring 2022: His next North American tour will feature support from Buckcherry on most dates. The shock-rocker's spring trek begins on March 18 in Mashantucket, Conn., and concludes on April 23 in Paso Robles, Calif. It...
It was canceled for 2020, but Alice Cooper‘s annual charity fundraiser, Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding, is returning for 2021. Scheduled for this Saturday, December 4, the lineup includes. , Ace Frehley, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals. Of course, Alice...
Cooper burst onto the music scene in the 1970s with hard-rocking songs like “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” He made a name for himself as a performer with a macabre stage show that featured him losing his head in a guillotine. Hard rock band Buckcherry...
Alice Cooper has an already pretty packed touring schedule for 2022, and now he's piling on even more! Cooper has announced a leg of dates for next March and April with Buckcherry, all of which you can check out below alongside his solo dates (and two dates with Ace Frehley).
Rock icon, and a member of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, Alice Cooper is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 with special guests Buckcherry. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction!
Remember before the pandemic- people were planning on seeing so many concerts. 2020 was a year that we were going to see so many bands touring- more than we had seen in any recent history. Bands who hadn't toured in YEARS. It was going to be a great year. Then...
Alice Cooper and Buckcherry will be stopping in Erie as part of their upcoming tour this spring. Both are set to perform March 25 at the Warner Theatre. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, tours regularly, usually spending up to six months per year on the road.
