Alice Cooper Unveils Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Heavy Metal Gods Judas Priest has announced that Queensrÿche will be the direct support band on the rescheduled “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American tour dates, taking place in March through April 2022. According a published report by Blabbermouth and Ticketmaster, the tour dates will kick off on March 7 in West Valley City, Utah and conclude on April 11 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. A complete list of shows can be found on Ticketmaster. Queensrÿche recently pulled out of the Scorpions rescheduled “Sin City Nights” Las Vegas residency tracking place at the same time. Judas Priest was forced to postpone two-dozen North American shows on its rescheduled 50th-anniversary tour in late September after the band’s guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during a performance at the Louder Than Life festival. He ended up undergoing a 10-hour life-saving surgery a short distance away at Rudd Heart and Lung Center at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now.

13 DAYS AGO