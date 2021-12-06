ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Ancient crab fossil found on Assateague Island

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The National Parks Service has confirmed the discovery of an ancient crab fossil found along the shores of Assateague Island National Seashore. Sharon Conn, a visitor to the area, found the fossil in early October on the Virginia portion of Assateague Island. “It is very...

www.middletownpress.com

