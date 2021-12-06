ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist

By Associated Press
KAKE TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More...

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

NASA’s new astronaut candidate class includes a Central Floridian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – In Houston Monday, NASA chose a DeBary pilot and engineer to its newest class of astronauts. Veteran Luke Delaney,42, is among 10 candidates NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said have the same right stuff as the astronauts who paved the way. ‘’There was the Apollo generation and...
NASA

Three Visitors Prepare to Launch to Station Live on NASA TV

NASA TV coverage now is underway for the launch of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin joins spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. EST (12:38 p.m. Baikonur time). Launch and docking activities will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Anchorage Daily News

Two NASA recruits with Alaska ties are in the new class of astronaut candidates

Two women with Alaska connections will soon report for duty at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, as members of the space agency’s newest astronaut candidate class. Deniz Burnham, 36, who lives with her fiance in Wasilla, and Nichole Ayers, 32, who works on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
cyclingutah.com

Christina Birch selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021

The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronauts#Moon#Mars#Ap#Mission Control#Navy#Alaskan
Houston Chronicle

'A lifetime of effort': How NASA's newest class of astronauts were selected

Deniz Burnham was staying with her mom in California when a Houston area code popped onto her phone. Was it the call she’d been waiting for?. “Working in oil and gas, getting a phone call from a Houston area code is not abnormal,” said Burnham, a drilling engineer who lived in Alaska at the time. “So when I see the number I’m thinking like, ‘Maybe? Could it be?’”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese Billionaire Arrives at ISS on Space Tourism Trip Ahead of SpaceX Lunar Journey

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday, where he'll spend nearly two weeks visiting as a private space tourist. Maezawa booked the spaceflight through U.S. company Space Adventures, which has previously sent seven tourists to the space station on Russian vehicles. Notably, Maezawa's ISS visit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASA

NASA’s IXPE’s Launch Boosted by Experience

The rocket booster that will power NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft into the sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in just a matter of hours has been there many times before. “This booster has launched eight astronauts, three dragon capsules and one geostationary spacecraft,” said Julianna...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hitting the Limits: NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Executes 17th Martian Flight

Ingenuity flew for the 17th time at Mars on Sunday, December 5. After the helicopter executed the planned 614-foot (187-meter) traverse to the northeast, the radio communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted during the final descent phase of the flight. Approximately 15 minutes later, Perseverance received several packets of additional Ingenuity telemetry indicating that the flight electronics and battery were healthy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX will launch a new X-ray space telescope for NASA Thursday. Here's how to watch live.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a new space observatory for NASA overnight and you can watch the action live online. The private spaceflight company will launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) on one of its previously flown Falcon 9 rockets. The frequent flier is scheduled to blast off at 1:00 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center here in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

How to watch SpaceX launch NASA's new black hole observatory

SpaceX will again break its own record for most commercial rocket launches in a year late Wednesday when a Falcon 9 sends a new NASA spacecraft into orbit from Florida. Elon Musk's space outfit completed a total of 26 launches in 2020. It eclipsed that mark with its 27th blastoff of 2021 last week and now this latest mission carrying NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will make 28 for the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Soyuz launches Japanese private astronauts to ISS

WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft launched Dec. 8 carrying two Japanese private astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut on the first flight in more than a decade for space tourism company Space Adventures. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Eastern, placing the...
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Nichole Ayers Aims To ‘Execute That Mission Well’ As New NASA Astronaut

(CBS4) – The Colorado woman to join NASA’s newest class of astronaut recruits says growing up in Colorado and exploring the Rocky Mountains paved her path to exploring space. “Naturally all of the outdoor experiences in Colorado were right there in the Rocky Mountains. We got to do a ton of hiking and camping. The little explorer in me got to see everything in Colorado, and I think that’s part of what brought me here and the ability to get through pilot training and explore all of those things, and now I get to be part of the ultimate explorer team...
COLORADO STATE
CNET

NASA looks into unusual Mars helicopter communications hiccup during flight

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its 17th Mars flight on Sunday, but something unusual happened near the end of the journey. The Perseverance rover and the rotorcraft normally stay in touch during flight, but as Ingenuity descended, it lost its radio communications link with its wheeled companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy