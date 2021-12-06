NASA’s 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – In Houston Monday, NASA chose a DeBary pilot and engineer to its newest class of astronauts. Veteran Luke Delaney,42, is among 10 candidates NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said have the same right stuff as the astronauts who paved the way. ‘’There was the Apollo generation and...
NASA TV coverage now is underway for the launch of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin joins spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. EST (12:38 p.m. Baikonur time). Launch and docking activities will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
Two women with Alaska connections will soon report for duty at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, as members of the space agency’s newest astronaut candidate class. Deniz Burnham, 36, who lives with her fiance in Wasilla, and Nichole Ayers, 32, who works on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
As the Russian space agency Roscosmos competed the successful arrival of two space tourists to the International Space Station on Wednesday, it announced more news of an upcoming mission. Taking to Twitter, Dr. Dmitry Rogozin, the Director General of Roscosmos, announced that Anna Kikina, the only active female cosmonaut in...
Deniz Burnham was staying with her mom in California when a Houston area code popped onto her phone. Was it the call she’d been waiting for?. “Working in oil and gas, getting a phone call from a Houston area code is not abnormal,” said Burnham, a drilling engineer who lived in Alaska at the time. “So when I see the number I’m thinking like, ‘Maybe? Could it be?’”
Later this month SpaceX will send another Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) laden with supplies and science experiments. In a video (below) released this week, NASA shed some light on the kind of research heading to space. The science gear destined for the space station this...
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday, where he'll spend nearly two weeks visiting as a private space tourist. Maezawa booked the spaceflight through U.S. company Space Adventures, which has previously sent seven tourists to the space station on Russian vehicles. Notably, Maezawa's ISS visit...
The rocket booster that will power NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft into the sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in just a matter of hours has been there many times before. “This booster has launched eight astronauts, three dragon capsules and one geostationary spacecraft,” said Julianna...
Ingenuity flew for the 17th time at Mars on Sunday, December 5. After the helicopter executed the planned 614-foot (187-meter) traverse to the northeast, the radio communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted during the final descent phase of the flight. Approximately 15 minutes later, Perseverance received several packets of additional Ingenuity telemetry indicating that the flight electronics and battery were healthy.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a new space observatory for NASA overnight and you can watch the action live online. The private spaceflight company will launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) on one of its previously flown Falcon 9 rockets. The frequent flier is scheduled to blast off at 1:00 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center here in Florida.
SpaceX will again break its own record for most commercial rocket launches in a year late Wednesday when a Falcon 9 sends a new NASA spacecraft into orbit from Florida. Elon Musk's space outfit completed a total of 26 launches in 2020. It eclipsed that mark with its 27th blastoff of 2021 last week and now this latest mission carrying NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will make 28 for the year.
WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft launched Dec. 8 carrying two Japanese private astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut on the first flight in more than a decade for space tourism company Space Adventures. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Eastern, placing the...
Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa is on his way to the International Space Station (ISS), after launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-20 crew ship today, December 8, at 2:38 am ET (07:38 GMT). "Dream come true," the entrepreneur tweeted before boarding the three-seat Soyuz...
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Russia's only active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, will make her first trip into space in fall 2022 as the first Russian to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, Russia's space agency announced Wednesday on Twitter. Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Russia's Roscosmos agency, said his...
(CBS4) – The Colorado woman to join NASA’s newest class of astronaut recruits says growing up in Colorado and exploring the Rocky Mountains paved her path to exploring space.
“Naturally all of the outdoor experiences in Colorado were right there in the Rocky Mountains. We got to do a ton of hiking and camping. The little explorer in me got to see everything in Colorado, and I think that’s part of what brought me here and the ability to get through pilot training and explore all of those things, and now I get to be part of the ultimate explorer team...
Lueders, a NASA veteran of long standing, recently became head of the newly minted Space Operations Mission Directorate, which will oversee launches and near-Earth operations for Artemis and other projects. She’ll also be working closely with the International Space Station as its approaches its final years of service as a NASA facility.
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its 17th Mars flight on Sunday, but something unusual happened near the end of the journey. The Perseverance rover and the rotorcraft normally stay in touch during flight, but as Ingenuity descended, it lost its radio communications link with its wheeled companion.
