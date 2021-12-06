Missing Fort Hall Man Antonio Mora found at tribal horse stables

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)- After a few days of searching for 72 year old Antonio Mora was found in good condition. He was found at the Diamond Stables and Arena, on the Reservation. An employee of the stables called it in at 8:30 AM.

Authorities suspect that Mora was staying at the stables in an effort to stay warm as the weather began to turn colder. Authorities said they were glad that they were able to find Mora before the weather got even colder and the snow came in.

