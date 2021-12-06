ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains, Livestock mixed

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Wheat for Dec. rose 1.75 cents at $7.9625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at...

www.middletownpress.com

agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hog Futures Experience More Steep Losses

Live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures are all trading lower at midday Tuesday. The stock market gapped higher Tuesday, showing renewed economic optimism that is carrying over into wheat prices, but not many more of the agriculture markets; hogs, pork, and cattle futures are trading lower at midday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hauler Hours Extended Again

Cattle futures took it on the chin Monday, most likely due to the market taking a breather after last week’s strong run higher. Hogs went back to posting a divergence between the close months and deferred months as December remains close to cash. Cattle: Higher Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $207.53...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Weaker

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hog Futures Experience Heavy Selloff

Outside markets were enthusiastic about exports and economic recovery Tuesday, but the livestock markets focused more on disappointment. Feeder cattle were the only livestock market tempted to test higher prices off and on through Tuesday, but a higher close in corn ultimately took away that temptation. The bulk of the bearishness focused on lean hogs, with clearly lower momentum on the chart attracting a high volume of trend-following traders.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower on weaker soybean oil price

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Wednesday following weakness in the overnight Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) soybean oil market and the Dalian Commodity Exchange during Asian trading hours. Mumbai-based Sunvin Group’s commodity research head Anilkumar Bagani said...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

CME milk futures up, cash dairy steady to higher Tuesday

CME milk futures up, cash dairy steady to higher Tuesday. Milk futures rose Tuesday and cash dairy prices were steady to higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December Class III milk was up a nickel at $18.71.  January closed up $.36 at $19.54. February closed up $.43 at $19.71. March was up $.14 at $19.53. April through November contracts ranged from five to twenty-five cents higher.
INDUSTRY
Kokomo Perspective

Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wheat and dairy drive higher world food commodity prices

Wheat and dairy drive higher world food commodity prices. December 6, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. Global food commodity prices rose in November, the fourth month in a row, because of strong demand for wheat and dairy. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ (FAO)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmers are weighing the price of fertility in 2022

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. “To be or not to be” is a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This seems like the scenario we are in today as farmers in my area try to decide if they should grow corn, cotton, or rice. These crops are all high nitrogen users and urea has gone from $400 a ton last year to $1,100 per ton this year. It will cost $180 an acre more in nitrogen to grow corn in 2022 than it did in 2021. That’s not including the increased cost of all the other inputs we use to make our crops grow.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, soybeans fall as Omicron threat weighs

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as sentiment was weighed by fears about the new coronavirus variant Omicron, despite firmer trends in outside markets, including equities and crude oil. "The fear about the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is weighing...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Energy prices turn sharply higher

This fall after harvest wrapped up, a longtime customer from Iowa called and told me he was working on his budget for next year. “My breakeven for corn has jumped to $5.00 per bushel,” he said. “Is that higher than most of your customers?”. Every day, I study and chart...
TRAFFIC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Grain Markets: 1st Delivery Notice Prompts Traders to Lose Long Positions – DTN

You know that classic fear of first-time futures traders, that someday they will end up having to pay for 5,000 bushels of real, actual, physical grain instead of merely taking a financial profit or loss as the price of a futures contract changes? Well, now we’re in the timeframe when that can become a reality for traders who still have open December futures positions, which will expire in two weeks.
AGRICULTURE

