Jack Daneri resigns from position of District Attorney

Effective December 31, 2021 District Attorney of Erie County Jack Daneri will be resigning from his position.

First Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz will become the district attorney for the remainder of the term which expires on December 31, 2023.

Daneri has been a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office for more than two decades and has served as the District Attorney of Erie County for the past 12 years.

Daneri issued the following statement in part when announcing his resignation:

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead law enforcement community throughout this county. The professionalism and work ethic of the men and women with whom I’ve worked is second to none. I feel now is the time to pass the mantel of leadership. I have the utmost confidence in my office team. The prosecutors, county detectives, and support staff are well positioned to carry out the tremendous responsibilities of the office. I know they will continue to do the job in the same manner as I have tried to do it fairly, ethically, and at all times seeking justice for the victims of crime, their families, and the accused.”

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.