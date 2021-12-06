ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie top list for U.S. Male Player of the Year

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451QdY_0dFaIedl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBa9X_0dFaIedl00

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie head the list of nominees for 2021 United States Soccer Male Player of the Year, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced.

The two European-based U.S. stars are joined on the list by New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta and forward/midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who is in his second season at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Pulisic, who plays for Chelsea in England, and McKennie, at Juventus in Italy, have played key roles in leading the United States Men’s National Team to a 16-2-3 record in 2021 under head coach Gregg Berhalter. The 23-year-old stars helped bring home the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League trophy in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XRfQ_0dFaIedl00 Also Read:
United States won’t send official diplomatic delegation to Beijing Games

Pulisic and McKennie each scored goals in the USMNT’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati.

Turner, 27, also had a breakout year with the USMNT. He started the first five qualifying games for the U.S., was named MLS goalkeeper of the year and helped the Revolution to the Supporter’s Shield this season.

Robinson, 24, became a regular starter for the USMNT while also being named to the MLS Best XI for Atlanta United.

Acosta, 26, played in 20 games for the USMNT this year, the most since Landon Donovan in 2002.

Aaronson, 21, is a regular starter for first-place Salzburg, while also splitting time with the USMNT.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic happy to be back in action against Juventus after ‘long couple of months’

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic was back in a starting lineup for the Blues for the first time in three months earlier this week in our 4-0 victory over Juventus, with his last starting appearance taking place in the Blues’ 3-0 win against Crystal Palace. His absence was mostly due to an ankle injury picked up during international duty with the USMNT in September, taking him out of contention for almost two months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

McKennie has knee injury, Chiesa out until new year for Juve

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie’s injury is less serious than first feared but Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa is set to be out until the new year. Both players had to be substituted in Juve’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday. Juventus says that tests carried out on McKennie on Sunday ruled out “capsule ligament injuries of the right knee” but adds that the 23-year-old American’s condition will be monitored daily. Chiesa’s injury is more serious. The Italy forward has “a low-grade hamstring lesion of the left thigh” and his return is expected to be after the Christmas break.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
TMZ.com

Alexi Lalas Says If Christian Pulisic Can Stay Healthy, He Can Be US GOAT

Alexi Lalas -- United States soccer legend -- wholeheartedly believes Christian Pulisic could be the greatest soccer player to ever rock the red, white, and blue ... but, there's an IF. IF ... Christian stays healthy, Lalas tells TMZ Sports. "We have yet to see Christian Pulisic at the highest...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie injured for Juventus; USMNT star suffers knee injury

Weston McKennie has suffered an injury and left Juventus’ match with Atalanta on Saturday. Juve was trailing 1-0 on a first-half Duvan Zapata goal when McKennie hit the turf and clutched his right knee in pain. Moise Kean replaced McKennie, the 64th-minute sub sending up caution signs amongst the Turin...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Juventus' nightmare season continues with injuries to Weston McKennie and Fredrico Chiesa in loss to Atalanta

What a week it has been for Juventus. Things were looking up for them after defeating Lazio. Then they suffer their worst ever Champions League defeat ever in a 4-0 loss to Chelsea. It can't get worse right? Well, how about being under investigation for financial fraud. And for the cherry ontop, during a 1-0 loss to Atalanta, both Weston McKennie and Fredrico Chiesa were withdrawn with injuries.
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham eyeing Weston McKennie and aggressively pursuing Juventus teammate

Tottenham Hotspur are aggressively pursuing the young attacking duo of Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski. According to Italian publication Calciomercato (h/t ESPN), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Juventus stars Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie. The Lilywhites have had a tricky start to the season till now. There seemed to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Landon Donovan
Person
Weston Mckennie
Daily Mail

Juventus 0-1 Atalanta: Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie limp off as troubled Serie A giants slump to defeat the day after club offices were raided by Italian police - with Duvan Zapata scoring winner for visitors

Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie limped off as Juventus slumped to defeat the day after Italian police searched the offices of club in Turin and Milan amid a probe into transfer dealings. The hosts struggled to create any openings of note in the first half, with their defending not up...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic: Bought-in Chelsea knows it can compete for it all (video)

Christian Pulisic admits he wasn’t a patient man during his long injury layoff, but refutes that there were any unusual setbacks and says he’s feeling “great” now. “Obviously this injury was a tough one for me to get over,” Pulisic said (full video above). “I wouldn’t say there were real setbacks. There were times when I tried to come back and push it but it just wasn’t like I was back and reinjured it. I was just trying to manage what I can do based off the pain I felt.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Red Bull Salzburg#Juventus#Concacaf Nations League#Usmnt#Turner#Kentucky Derby#Usfl
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Is Weston McKennie Set for Tottenham Move?

The 23-year-old Juventus midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in January, with Spurs reportedly the most likely destination. Reports also say that the American could be sold for around £25 million. McKennie had a very rough start to this campaign, with poor performances mixed with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Sports

Sam Mewis, reigning U.S. Female Player of the Year, traded to Kansas City

It’s not often that the reigning U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year trades uniforms during the offseason, but this is no normal offseason in the National Women’s Soccer League. Sam Mewis has been traded from the North Carolina Courage to the Kansas City Current for the third overall pick...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic Speaks on His Injury Struggles at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has spoken on his injury struggles at Chelsea so far this season. The Blues attacker has only made eight appearances in the current campaign, with a positive COVID-19 test and an ankle problem keeping him sidelined for the majority of the club's games. He returned to action for...
SOCCER
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy