Mason jars are the epitome of classic country decor. Not only are they adorable, but they're beyond practical, as well! Use them for storage for dry ingredients in your pantry, or a spot to collect odds and ends in your bathroom, or even a vase for your gorgeous fresh flowers. We've even seen them transformed into dispensers for soap, oil, and other liquids. With as passionate as we are about these handy and historical little jars, it's no surprise that we're also obsessed with Mason jar-style decor. Whether it's repurposed jars or pieces modeled after them, we swoon over almost all of it.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO