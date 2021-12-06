Oppo shares detailed December timeline for ColorOS 12 updates

I have a bad feeling that the display would be just as underwhelming as that on the G40 Fusion... I actually do use a G40 fusion, it's definitely not the best of the phones out there tbh. But I guess the no-bloatware near stock ui does kinda make up for it. 450 nits is definitely quite bright for outside use, infact most phones go around this range for daily use. The 1000+ nits brightness is for using the screen as a selfie flash, but since the G40 does have a separate LED flash for that it doesn't really matter. For the viewing angles yeah I agree, an Oppo A83 from 2018 has better viewing angles but I think that's all it has that is bad about it.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO