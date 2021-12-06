ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Oppo shares detailed December timeline for ColorOS 12 updates

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppo introduced its new ColorOS 12 back in October and promised some phones will be able to get it before the end of the calendar year. Now that we’re in the last month, the...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
gsmarena.com

Leak reveals Oppo foldable phone's screen and camera details

Apple is waiting for the tech to mature a bit more. They are perfectionists and would never re... "They are perfectionists" -yeah just like their perfect keyboards on the MBP/MBA post 2015, just like the bend-gate, just like the flex-gate, just like the $999 stand and $20 cleaning cloth, just like the $2000 Afterburner card that became useless after M1 Pro/Max, just like the insane night0time reflections on their phones . . . . . ..
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

OPPO launches PC Connect, a new computer/smartphone link for ColorOS 12

OPPO has announced that it has seen users of its smartphones with their multiple devices all needing to do at least part of one thing with its new PC Connect feature. The OEM has now confirmed that the new term does indeed refer to a tool that makes sharing, syncing and working on both a device from its brand and a desktop or laptop much easier.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#Software Update#Coloros#European Economic Area#Settings#The European Union#Gdpr
gizmochina.com

OPPO recruits ColorOS 12 Open Beta testers for Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro+ 5G in China

Earlier today, OPPO announced the ColorOS 12 update plan for the month of December 2021 in China. According to the schedule, the company is supposed to open ColorOS 12 Open Beta registrations for the OPPO Reno5 5G and the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G on December 1. However, for some reason, the firm has already started recruiting testers a couple of days ahead of the stipulated timeline.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colors confirmed, India will be in the first wave

India will be in the first wave of countries when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launches in January. The device is reportedly shipping with both a Snapdragon 888 and an Exynos 2100, depending on the market, India will likely get the Exynos variant. European markets are also expected to get...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Another One UI 4.0 beta arrives for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 entered the beta testing program for One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12 a couple of weeks ago and the company is already pushing a third version of the software. As one would expect the new release is aimed at fixing existing issues rather than introducing new features.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 event is happening on 14 December

Oppo usually hosts its annual INNO Day event in December, and the company will host its 2021 presentation on December 14-15 in Shenzen, China. The event will take place physically, although Oppo will also hold its first-ever virtual Inno World for those who are unable to travel. Oppo just announced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phandroid

Oppo plans to announce a new “Flagship Product” on December 15

It’s that time of the year where phone makers are starting back up and begin announcing new devices for the next year. We know that Xiaomi and Motorola will likely have some announcements, but it seems that Oppo has something special in the works. The company announced its Oppo INNO Day 2021 virtual event will kick off on December 14th, and wrap up on December 15th.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Motorola Moto G51 5G's India launch date confirmed

I have a bad feeling that the display would be just as underwhelming as that on the G40 Fusion... I actually do use a G40 fusion, it's definitely not the best of the phones out there tbh. But I guess the no-bloatware near stock ui does kinda make up for it. 450 nits is definitely quite bright for outside use, infact most phones go around this range for daily use. The 1000+ nits brightness is for using the screen as a selfie flash, but since the G40 does have a separate LED flash for that it doesn't really matter. For the viewing angles yeah I agree, an Oppo A83 from 2018 has better viewing angles but I think that's all it has that is bad about it.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 trio appears in official looking renders

GAMIRSFM, 6 hours agoYou must be one very spooky guy, but you still use the internet. Get off the grid completly. 🤷‍♂️Nah, I'm just being realistic. The more you study digital security, the more you realize how easy it is for someone with the right knowledge to hack into a phone. Go search on google CVE exploits and you'll find that no brand is invincible. All that they can do is to hope that they'll manage to get a fast security update. Until then, everyone is vulnerable.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

OnePlus Red Cable Club loyalty program launched in Europe

Nearly two years after its debut in India, OnePlus has launched its Red Cable Club program in Europe. The online loyalty program offers exclusive benefits to OnePlus users like discounts on phones, accessories and free shipping on products. It’s free to join for all current and past OnePlus users. Members get points each time they purchase OnePlus products via the official site or when they take part in activities across OnePlus platforms. Acquiring more points helps you level up between the different tiers and in turn more disounts.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme RMX3310's specs and design revealed in TENAA certification listing

Realme is expected to launch new smartphones soon, including the flagship GT 2 Pro and the 9i. The company hasn't divulged much about these yet, but a new Realme smartphone bearing model designation RMX3310 has been TENAA certified, revealing design and specs in the process. The Realme RMX3310 is powered...
CELL PHONES
digital-photography-school.com

The Luminar Neo Release Timeline, Revealed (Plus Program Details)

Looking for information on the upcoming Luminar Neo? You’re in the right place. Below, we share all the latest program details, including the release date, a list of editing features, plus how you can buy Luminar Neo for a discounted rate. When will Luminar Neo be released?. Luminar Neo, the...
SOFTWARE
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OPPO ColorOS 12 stable, beta build start rolling out

More mobile devices are set to receive Android 12. For most OEMs, they will offer UIs on top of the Android build. As for OPPO, the Chinese company has been working on the ColorOS 12. It was teased last September and then announced. The new OS is already based on Android 12. The beta was first released. Beta global rollout begun a couple of months ago and it’s expected to be available for more phones. A number of OPPO phones in China already received the update. Other devices in Malaysia and Indonesia also followed.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung support page for Galaxy S21 FE 5G uploaded once more

Too late + Expensive price + Simillarity to S21 + Similar prices to S21 = S21 better buy or wa... Tbh, I'd just recommend waiting for S22 if possible. Mainly because it's not too far away, it seems to be getting a better camera sensor and it'd (hopefully) have a much more power efficient SoC (Snap 8 Gen1\ Exynos 2200).
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Tipster shares details about OPPO's 150W charging tech: 10A chargers currently in trial production, but 2022 phones will max out at 80W

@DCS recently shared a Weibo update about the state of OPPO's 150W charging technology. The company has already begun trial production of 10-Amp chargers that'll support 150W charging. Upcoming flagships like the Find X4 might only support 80W charging, though. An update by Weibo tipster @DCS offered new details about...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy