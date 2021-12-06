ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed: FA Cup Third Round Draw Details - Liverpool Drawn At Home, Manchester United To Play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

The draw for the FA Cup third round took place on Monday evening and we can now bring you the details of the ties to be played between Friday, 7th January and Monday, 10th January 2022.

Third Round Ties

Boreham Wood OR St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town OR Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester United... while Swindon welcome Man City, Liverpool draw Shrewsbury at Anfield and Chelsea host Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup third round draw which sees the big teams enter the competition. European champions Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a cupset when they host non-league side Chesterfield - who currently lead the National League table.
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw in full: Man United draw Aston Villa, Liverpool face rematch with familiar League One opponents

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening. The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.
Non-Liverpool: Confirmed Team News - McFred Start! Ralf Rangnik Picks Scott McTominay And Fred In His First Match As Manchester United Manager Against Crystal Palace

This afternoon's match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is the beginning of a new era for Manchester United as former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnik takes over as manager. His first team sheet has been released, which sees Scott Mctominay and Fred to continue to start over Donny...
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd to face Gerrard’s Villa in FA Cup third round

London (AFP) – Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday. Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss...
AFP

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League's four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed. This week financially stricken Barca, Atletico, Sevilla and Villarreal are all in serious peril of bowing out at the group stage of the Champions League.
