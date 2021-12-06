Confirmed: FA Cup Third Round Draw Details - Liverpool Drawn At Home, Manchester United To Play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening. The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO