Premier League

Watch: Everton Fans Leave Goodison Park Early Once Again In Protest Against The Board, Following Their Disgust After Liverpool Embarassment

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago

Everton fans make it twice in a week, as they leave Goodison Park in the first half once again. They scarpered out of the stadium on Wednesday night when Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to Liverpool, but this walkout against Arsenal is protest rather than conceding.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Some fans had seen enough midweek after watching their side be humiliated in the Merseyside derby against Jurgen Klopp's men. The aftermath of Wednesday's result has sparked a reaction for the Everton fans and tonight some of them have shown their feelings through action.

Tonight's protest and walkout was planned during their game against Arsenal. Some fans stuck to their words and started to leave the stadium on the 27th minute.

What will this mean to the board and will they listen? All I know is, Everton have had more walkouts within the first half than they have trophies in the last 30 years.

It was a good weekend for a number of teams near the top of the Premier League and we can bring you the updated table after Matchweek 15.

Manchester City and Liverpool overtook Chelsea at the top on the table on Saturday with their wins away at Watford and Wolves respectively.

On Sunday, new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick got off to a good start with a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

The win moves Manchester United up to sixth in the table, one point behind Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur who had a good 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.

Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton 0-0 Arsenal Live

