Gold is listless ahead of the latest US inflation report. Support remains under threat. Retail traders remain heavily long of the precious metal. Financial markets are treading water Friday morning ahead of the latest look at US inflation at 13:30 GMT. The current market expectation of a headline reading of 6.8% in November – from a 30-year high of 6.2% in October – is now being questioned with some market analysts suggesting a 7% print or higher. Yesterday the Biden administration indicated that while they see price increases slowing down, this would not be reflected in today’s release which was expected to be high. This commentary gave the US dollar a small bid.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO