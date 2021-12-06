ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Horse Racing Fans Call For Trainer Bob Baffert’s Firing After Death Of Kentucky Derby Winner, Medina Spirit

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

After Medina Spirit’s tragic death on the track today, trainer Bob Baffert is in the crosshairs.

According to Sports Illustrated , Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs for two years after the second tracing of the steroid betamethasone in Medina Spirit, a steroid that’s injected into the joints to the reduce pain.

Needless to say, the man has quite the track record when it comes to his horses testing positive for steroids.

He was suspended by the New York Racing Association after four of his horses failed drug tests in a 14 month span.

With Medina Spirit, it was later discovered that the steroid was found in an ointment that Baffert had been putting on the horse, but it still doesn’t change the fact that this is nowhere near his first instance of failed drug testing.

Not to mention, over 75 horses have “coincidentally” passed away under his care since 2000.

Now, many horse racing fans are speculating that Baffert overworked Medina Spirit, causing the horse to tragically pass away during training.

With that being said, there are several fans who are calling for his head, wanting him to get severely punished and removed from the sport completely.

Bob himself released the following statement:

The post Horse Racing Fans Call For Trainer Bob Baffert’s Firing After Death Of Kentucky Derby Winner, Medina Spirit first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

AP — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
dmtc.com

After 52 Years, A Farewell - But Not Good Bye - To Old Del Mar

My first look at Del Mar came in June of 1969 on a clever misdirection ploy by Steve Scholfield. Best friends through high school and college we had parted company in 1968 when “Scholf” left our home state of Michigan to seek his fortune in California and landed a job as the sports editor – and only full-timer in the department – at the Oceanside Blade-Tribune.
DEL MAR, CA
Ocala Star Banner

'We'll never get to know just how good he was': Kentucky Derby champ Medina Spirit has died

For Christy Whitman, owner of Whitman Sales in Ocala, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s legacy “should have been a Seabiscuit fairytale story.”. After the 3-year-old suddenly died of a heart attack on Monday while working out at Santa Anita Park in California, however, she fears the Ocala-bred horse's story “will fade away in a swirl of speculation and controversy.”
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Laurel Park cancels horse racing for second straight week as track improvements continue

The Maryland Jockey Club and its parent company, The Stronach Group, have canceled a second weekend of racing at Laurel Park as officials continue working on improvements to the track’s dirt surface after eight horses suffered fatal breakdowns in October and November. The Stronach Group’s chief operating officer, Aidan Butler, and the president of its racing division, Mike Rogers, appeared ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse racing regulators questioned executives with Laurel Park after eight horses suffered injuries and had to be euthanized since early October. The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a final decision one week from today on whether racing can resume at Laurel. If they give the green light, it will start again on December 16th. The latest incident happened on Nov. 28, when American Playboy suffered injuries that would later prove fatal. “When you have a number of injuries, something sends a red flag and you’re not too sure what’s going to happen so you try to minimize...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
The Baltimore Sun

Eight horses die at Laurel Park after suffering fractures on track since October; weekend racing canceled

Track officials at Laurel Park suspended thoroughbred workouts and called off three planned racing cards for this weekend after eight horses suffered fatal fractures in October and November while racing or training over the recently installed dirt surface at the facility. “While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy