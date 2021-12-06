Horse Racing Fans Call For Trainer Bob Baffert’s Firing After Death Of Kentucky Derby Winner, Medina Spirit

After Medina Spirit’s tragic death on the track today, trainer Bob Baffert is in the crosshairs.

According to Sports Illustrated , Baffert was suspended from Churchill Downs for two years after the second tracing of the steroid betamethasone in Medina Spirit, a steroid that’s injected into the joints to the reduce pain.

Needless to say, the man has quite the track record when it comes to his horses testing positive for steroids.

He was suspended by the New York Racing Association after four of his horses failed drug tests in a 14 month span.

With Medina Spirit, it was later discovered that the steroid was found in an ointment that Baffert had been putting on the horse, but it still doesn’t change the fact that this is nowhere near his first instance of failed drug testing.

Not to mention, over 75 horses have “coincidentally” passed away under his care since 2000.

Now, many horse racing fans are speculating that Baffert overworked Medina Spirit, causing the horse to tragically pass away during training.

With that being said, there are several fans who are calling for his head, wanting him to get severely punished and removed from the sport completely.

Bob himself released the following statement: