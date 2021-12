The National Apartment Association (NAA) welcomed Josh Gold, CAE, CMP, as the new Senior Vice President, Member Education, Programs and Affiliate Engagement. Gold joins NAA with a wealth of professional association experience, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President of the Florida Apartment Association (FAA) for more than seven years, where he oversaw a multi-million-dollar budget and led staff, program and affiliate growth. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University and, prior to his time with FAA, served in business development roles for the Institute of Financial Operations and Disney Resort Destinations. Over the past few years, Gold has been recognized for his contributions to the rental housing industry, receiving two NAA Excellence Awards including the Chris Christenson Association Executive of the Year in 2020.

