The No. 16/No. 15 USC Trojans (8-0, 2-0) will kick-off a three-game homestand by hosting Eastern Kentucky (5-4) at the Galen Center on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with J.B Long and Don MacLean calling the action. USC is 8-0 to start the season for the first time since 2017, when USC opened the campaign 14-0. The Trojans are one of 12 undefeated teams still remaining in college basketball. USC debuts at No. 7 in the NET this week, the chief rankings used for the NCAA Tournament selection and seeding.

