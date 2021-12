SAN FRANCISCO (KGO/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - The world is bracing against a new coronavirus variant that's raising alarms from scientists and health leaders. An advisory panel for the World Health Organization Friday dubbed this new variant "omicron" and classified it as a highly transmissible "variant of concern." The agency warns omicron has shown an increased risk of infection and could be more dangerous than the delta variant. Those who have already contracted and recovered from COVID could also be more at risk to catch this variant.

