Watch: Martin Odegaard Volleys Arsenal Into The Lead At Everton
Arsenal take a one goal lead into halftime at Goodison Park against Everton courtesy of a fine goal from Martin Odegaard and you can see it here.
The Norwegian arrived late in the box to volley home Kieran Tierney's cross.
Watch the goal here:
It was a good weekend for a number of teams near the top of the Premier League and we can bring you the updated table after Matchweek 15.
Manchester City and Liverpool overtook Chelsea at the top on the table on Saturday with their wins away at Watford and Wolves respectively.
On Sunday, new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick got off to a good start with a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.
The win moves Manchester United up to sixth in the table, one point behind Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur who had a good 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.
Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.
Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
Premier League Table, Standings & Results - Matchweek 15
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton 0-0 Arsenal Live
