Premier League

Watch: Martin Odegaard Volleys Arsenal Into The Lead At Everton

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Arsenal take a one goal lead into halftime at Goodison Park against Everton courtesy of a fine goal from Martin Odegaard and you can see it here.

The Norwegian arrived late in the box to volley home Kieran Tierney's cross.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

It was a good weekend for a number of teams near the top of the Premier League and we can bring you the updated table after Matchweek 15.

Manchester City and Liverpool overtook Chelsea at the top on the table on Saturday with their wins away at Watford and Wolves respectively.

On Sunday, new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick got off to a good start with a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

The win moves Manchester United up to sixth in the table, one point behind Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur who had a good 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.

Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

'He Can Add Something Different' - Pundit On Rumoured Liverpool Transfer Target At Juventus

Premier League Table, Standings & Results - Matchweek 15

Watch: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool Match Highlights| Champions League (UCL)

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton 0-0 Arsenal Live

IN THIS ARTICLE
