ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Officials: Family members from Sacramento area killed in Visalia plane crash

By Justin Walker
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bypjb_0dFaFqaw00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victims of a deadly plane crash that killed four Saturday in Visalia were identified by authorities Monday.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, the victims of Saturday’s plane crash are David Chelini, 78, Steven Chelini, 58, Karen Baker, 46, and Donna Chelini, 48. Investigators say all the victims are from the Sacramento area.

4 dead after small plane crashes near Visalia airport, deputies say

According to investigators all four victims were related. Steven Chelini was David’s nephew, while Karen and Donna were David’s daughters.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called out to the area of Road 68 and Avenue 288, just west of the Visalia Municipal Airport, after someone called 911 to report a plane had possibly just crashed.

While investigating, deputies say they learned the plane had left the airport minutes prior to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

El Dorado County DA: Father, son arrested for arson in connection to Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A father and son have been arrested and accused of arson in connection with the Caldor Fire, the El Dorado County District Attorneys Office announced Wednesday. Following a multi-agency investigation, 66-year-old David Scott Smith and his son, 32-year-old Travis Shane Smith, were arrested and charged on suspicion of “reckless […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Tulare County, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
Visalia, CA
Sports
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
FOX40

Investigators: 2 Gridley men suspected in deaths of missing Alabama men

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators said they believe two Alabama men who went missing while visiting the Sacramento area were killed. Detectives are now looking for their bodies after arresting one of two suspects. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives found evidence that led them to believe 25-year-old LaDexter Pelt and 20-year-old […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX40

Victim of deadly I-5 road rage shooting was retired correctional officer

The Latest – Wednesday, Dec. 8 9:15 a.m. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the following statement about retired correctional officer Lufino Reyes Mejorado. Retired Correctional Officer Lufino Reyes Mejorado, 60, began his career with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on April 17, 1988, and had worked at California State Prison, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Ksee Kgpe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX40

Vigilante ‘Predator Poachers’ come to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A YouTube creator who posts videos entrapping possible pedophiles recently arrived in the Sacramento area. Alex Rosen, who is from Houston, Texas, claims he catches potential sex offenders in his own sting operation, but law enforcement officials say his behavior is dangerous and needs to stop. “We pose as underage kids […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole

Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy