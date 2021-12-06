ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains, Livestock mixed

New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Wheat for Dec. rose 1.75 cents at $7.9625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at...

www.nhregister.com

agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Weaker

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hog Futures Experience Heavy Selloff

Outside markets were enthusiastic about exports and economic recovery Tuesday, but the livestock markets focused more on disappointment. Feeder cattle were the only livestock market tempted to test higher prices off and on through Tuesday, but a higher close in corn ultimately took away that temptation. The bulk of the bearishness focused on lean hogs, with clearly lower momentum on the chart attracting a high volume of trend-following traders.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Hungry for Technical Support

The cattle contracts are trading mixed into Monday’s afternoon, but the lean hog complex desperately needs interest from traders to help its dreary trade. The live cattle complex has found support for nearby contracts, but the marketplace is looking for support in both the deferred live cattle contracts and in the hog sector. If the live cattle market can conquer the week with steady to higher cash cattle trade again, then the feeder cattle market stands an excellent chance at rallying.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Feedlots Will Look for Higher Cash

Friday’s trade was somewhat lackluster as there was little remaining for traders to get excited about. There was a limited amount of cattle traded at prices in line with earlier in the week. Hog cutouts are on a yoyo with traders unable to guess each day what they will be, much less a trend.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Ahead of Holiday

December corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight with gains in the soy complex and winter wheat while corn, Chicago and Minneapolis are slightly lower. Trade could be lighter volume the balance of the week with the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and the shortened session Friday. December option expiration is Friday afternoon.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

Grain Markets: 1st Delivery Notice Prompts Traders to Lose Long Positions – DTN

You know that classic fear of first-time futures traders, that someday they will end up having to pay for 5,000 bushels of real, actual, physical grain instead of merely taking a financial profit or loss as the price of a futures contract changes? Well, now we’re in the timeframe when that can become a reality for traders who still have open December futures positions, which will expire in two weeks.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets All Weaker

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 9 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are all weaker overnight with losses being led by soybean oil, which follows through on the sharp selling Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower on weaker soybean oil price

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Wednesday following weakness in the overnight Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) soybean oil market and the Dalian Commodity Exchange during Asian trading hours. Mumbai-based Sunvin Group’s commodity research head Anilkumar Bagani said...
INDUSTRY
Kokomo Perspective

Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

CME milk futures up, cash dairy steady to higher Tuesday

CME milk futures up, cash dairy steady to higher Tuesday. Milk futures rose Tuesday and cash dairy prices were steady to higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December Class III milk was up a nickel at $18.71.  January closed up $.36 at $19.54. February closed up $.43 at $19.71. March was up $.14 at $19.53. April through November contracts ranged from five to twenty-five cents higher.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Financial Markets Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Farmers are weighing the price of fertility in 2022

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. “To be or not to be” is a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This seems like the scenario we are in today as farmers in my area try to decide if they should grow corn, cotton, or rice. These crops are all high nitrogen users and urea has gone from $400 a ton last year to $1,100 per ton this year. It will cost $180 an acre more in nitrogen to grow corn in 2022 than it did in 2021. That’s not including the increased cost of all the other inputs we use to make our crops grow.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Dow Rebound

The cotton market is posting a triple-digit recovery Monday morning, somewhat encouraged by an improving Dow Jones. Weekend news suggests the omicron variant has not demonstrated strong transmissions as hospitalizations in Africa are not soaring. Still, it will take more time for an accurate assessment. USDA ended its reporting on...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Column: Grain investors race for the exits amid fresh virus panic -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec 5 (Reuters) - An abrupt commodity selloff right after the Thanksgiving holiday had speculators and especially index traders dumping their positions in Chicago grains and oilseeds, but market participants retain relatively bullish views after an uptick late last week. Fears surrounding a new coronavirus variant rattled...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wheat and dairy drive higher world food commodity prices

Wheat and dairy drive higher world food commodity prices. December 6, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. Global food commodity prices rose in November, the fourth month in a row, because of strong demand for wheat and dairy. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ (FAO)...
AGRICULTURE

