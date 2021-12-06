ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How to Watch “Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City” stream for free

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Michael Bublé for a celebration of his iconic Christmas album. Tune in tonight at 10/9c on NBC for this festive television event. “Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City” special features the Grammy Award-winning artist alongside...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Start time, performers, stream for free

Massive floats, theatrical performances and crowds for days. This is what you should expect from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this week, when the annual gathering makes its way through the streets of New York City on Thursday, Nov. 25. The parade will air on NBC on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). You can stream it on FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, Peacock and Paramount+.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
showbizjunkies.com

Camila Cabello Joins Michael Bublé for His New Christmas Special

Michael Buble’s returning to NBC to spread holiday cheer with his 2021 Christmas special, Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City. Bublé’s new music-filled special was filmed at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center and is set to air on Monday, December 6th at 10pm ET/PT. The Grammy Award-winning artist will be...
CELEBRITIES
MLive.com

How to Watch the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, stream for free

The 2021 Soul Train Awards air tonight at 8/7c on BET. Stream one of music’s biggest nights for free with a Philo subscription. “The BET Soul Train Awards features soulful performances, tributes and special appearances from entertainment’s biggest stars.” -BET Hosted by dynamic duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bubl
101.9 KELO-FM

Michael Bublé’s got the perfect gift idea for that Michael Bublé fan in your life

It’s officially holiday shopping season, and if you’re looking for a gift for that Michael ﻿Bublé fan in your life, Michael recommends the 10th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set version of his album Christmas. It comes with cool stuff like cards, wrapping paper, an ornament, a CD of bonus tracks, a DVD, the original album on both CD and vinyl and a lithograph personally autographed by Michael. But that last item, he admits, was a mistake.
CELEBRITIES
983thecoast.com

Michael Bublé previews tonight's Christmas special and new limited-edition “Merry Berry Bublé” beverage

Michael Bublé’s new holiday special Christmas in the City — produced by Saturday Night Live head honcho Lorne Michaels — airs tonight on NBC with special guests including Camila Cabello and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. It’s the first Christmas special in several years from Michael, and he explains why he stopped doing them for a while.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Michael Bublé Reveals His Family's Sweet Musical Tradition for the Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Michael Bublé's new holiday special is on the horizon. The award-winning singer will debut Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City on Monday, Dec. 6, which will feature a mix of comedy, music and celebrity guests, including Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and more. But how does the king of Christmas celebrate the holidays when he's not creating a festive project during this time of year? In an exclusive interview with E! News, Michael revealed the sweet musical tradition that his family performs every year. "We sing the song 'Feliz Navidad' for 7,000 times...over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In The City#Christmas Album#The Spirit Of Christmas#Nbc#Fubotv#Studio 8h
MLive.com

How to Watch “Something’s Coming: West Side Story” stream for free

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.” airs tonight at 7pm on ABC. Watch this special ABC News event for free with a FuboTV subscription. In preparation for the upcoming film adaptation of the iconic musical, West Side Story, ABC News is sitting down with director Steven Spielberg for an hour-long special titled “Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.” Included in this behind-the-scenes look are interviews with current stars (Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose), West Side Story veterans (Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera—both acclaimed for their roles as Anita), the legendary Stephen Sondheim, Tony-award winner Tony Kushner, casting director Cindy Tolan, and expert Puerto Rican historians. The special will also discuss the film’s relevance today, Spielberg’s fascination with the original Broadway show, and the reformulating of this classic musical for a new generation.
TV & VIDEOS
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J in ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas’ tonight: Time, channel, stream for free

“Hip Hop Family Christmas” premieres on VH1 on Monday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can watch it on Philo, which comes with a 7-day free trial. The film stars Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Billy Sorrells, Jonathan Kite, B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, Vena E., Vanessa Simmons and Tank.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

How to watch the new Hallmark Christmas movies this weekend (12/3-5/21): time, channel, free live stream

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Hallmark Channel will debut new movies at 8 p.m. The new Miracles of Christmas movies air at 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The synopsis - “On the first night of Hanukkah, optometrist Sara Levin (Lavi) receives a gift from an anonymous suitor. The note offers clues to the giver’s identity and suggests that the coming week will reveal whether their relationship will bloom in time to celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah together. Recently having re-entered the dating world, Sara must figure out which of her last few online and real-life dates is her admirer. A new gift arrives each day, offering more clues but even more questions. Rising to the challenge, Sara plays by the rules and is clever with her sleuthing. While planning the Hanukkah fundraiser ball, lighting the menorah, making latkes and spinning the dreidel, Sara discovers that her one true love could be someone she never expected.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Parade

Get the Scoop on the Hallmark Channel's Second Sister Swap Movie, Christmas in the City

The holiday season revolves around two things: Family and food. And on the Hallmark Channel, the Christmas-themed Sister Swap movies are likewise all about celebrating with loved ones. After previously co-starring together in the Countdown to Christmas movie Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday—a film that centered on family—Kimberly Williams-Paisley and...
MOVIES
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Thursday: ‘Annie’ is live on NBC and a new Christmas movie on Netflix

Single All the Way (Netflix) - In this new Netflix original movie, Peter (Michael Urie) is desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, so he convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes awry. This instant classic also stars Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody’ Lifetime Movie Live or Later

Singer-songwriter and actress Mýa stars in Lifetime’s new My Favorite Christmas Melody 2021 holiday movie. She plays a struggling singer-songwriter put in charge of a high school’s arts program to save it. In the process she might end up saving herself and her dreams. The premiere date and time for...
MOVIES
mycentraloregon.com

‘House of Gucci’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ”House of Gucci” At Home online ?

House of Gucci is abstraction up to be about as alluring as the agrarian true-crime adventure that aggressive it. Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Ridley Scott’s high-fashion abomination ball follows Reggiani’s abominable adventure as she “marries into the Gucci family, her dizzying appetite begins to break the ancestors bequest and triggers a adventuresome circling of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

It's A Wonderful Life And 8 Other Christmas Movies Streaming For Free On Plex Right Now

In the past, CinemaBlend has partnered with Plex to talk about the free streaming service’s offerings from romantic movies to Oscar-nominated films, and just about anything and everything in between. In honor of the holiday season, we’ve teamed up with the platform once again, but this time to talk about some of the Christmas movies streaming free on Plex, including It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and so much more. Below is a quick breakdown of just a few of the options available on Plex’s Holiday Merrython hub worth checking out…
MOVIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy