ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas: Hidalgo County man arrested again, faces additional felony charge in cattle theft case

tsln.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillip Drake sold cattle that weren’t his to collect more than $500,000; some still missing. When a Floresville man sent 230 head of cattle to Edinburg to be grazed and cared for from the fall...

www.tsln.com

Comments / 5

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Jamesport Man Facing a Felony Charge Following a Weekend Arrest

Larry Atkison mugshot courtesy of Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. A Jamesport man is facing a felony charge following an arrest Saturday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Larry R. Atkison who is facing a felony charge for third degree domestic assault. Atkison was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional...
JAMESPORT, MO
WNCT

19-year-old Beaufort County woman facing felony forgery charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged 19 yr. old Tahjena Nasia-Elise Assing with 9 combined felony counts of Forgery of an Instrument, Uttering a Forged Instrument, and Obtaining Property by False Pretense. The investigation began November 22nd when a local store reported receiving 3 fraudulent payroll checks from Assing within a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Tulsa World

Cattle thief arrested in Wagoner County

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they believe stole 15 head of cattle from a property in the county, valued at approximately $15,000. The investigation began on Nov. 1, 2021 after a citizen contacted the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office to report the crime. Lt. B. Noble, with the...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Floresville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
WVNS

Charleston man arrested for felony burglary in Fayette County

PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WVNS)– Officers arrested a Charleston man on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 on a felony burglary charge. Forest Hendricks, 32, from Charleston, allegedly entered into the victim’s house without permission and locked himself inside the bedroom. According to deputies, Hendricks attempted to gain access to the victim’s banking and credit card information. Deputies were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Neshoba Democrat

Man faces felony fleeing charges

A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Winston County officials after leading police on a high-speed chase spanning multiple counties at the end of last month. Jeffery Cotton, 34, of Road 773, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
1380kcim.com

Lidderdale Man Accused Of March Theft From DMACC Construction Site Theft Faces Felony Charge

A Lidderdale man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment from a construction site in Carroll this spring made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court earlier this week. A warrant for second-degree theft, a class D felony, was issued in April for 38-year-old Craig Douglas Vanosdol, who has also reported an address in Ida Grove. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Vanosdol entered the site on the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus on March 29, hooked his vehicle to a trailer and left the scene. Authorities estimate the value of the items stolen at approximately $9,000. Vanosdol was taken into custody at the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 5 and brought before a magistrate. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 30.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Livestock#Special Ranger Aguilar
ktxs.com

Sweetwater firefighter arrested on felony charges

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater fireman is no longer working for the City of Sweetwater. Kathleen Cox with the City of Sweetwater says that Payne was a lieutenant with the Sweetwater Fire Department but is no longer employed with the city. According to Cox, Brad Payne, of Roscoe, was...
SWEETWATER, TX
KBTX.com

Man wanted on multiple theft charges in Brazos County now in custody

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community. Ralph Deandre Ballard was one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted, but is now currently in police custody. Ballard was wanted for theft of property over $2,500 with multiple convictions, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
eastidahonews.com

Local man charged with felony voyeurism

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement officials say a Bonneville County man took photos of a 9-year-old girl showering. The investigation into Alan Gary Moss, 60, began in June when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office got called about the alleged voyerism. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the girl told investigators while undressing and taking a shower she saw Moss with a phone and heard a click.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
WNCT

Four facing additional charges related to Pamlico County break-in, theft

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has issued additional charges for four men who had been previously arrested on other charges. Investigators said while looking into the theft of money from lock boxes in Pamlico County, they were able to issue additional charges related to a home break-in where numerous power tools […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Drug And Theft Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Sgt. Brett Reeves and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller went to a motel off West Cumberland Gap Parkway near Corbin where a trailer was stolen from the parking lot. A suspect, 43-year-old Robert Eberle of Ohio, was identified using surveillance video. When deputies went to the room where he was staying and knocked, Eberle looked out and then tried to slam the door. As deputies made entry, they saw Eberle trying to jump out a window. Following a brief struggle Eberle was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a non-responsive woman, later identified as 32-year-old Brittney Vail of Ohio, was found in the room. Upon being awakened and checked by EMS, Vail created a disturbance yelling and cursing. Vail was arrested as well. During a search of the room deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, baggies, scales and needles by the open window. Eberle was also found to be a wanted fugitive from Ohio. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff’s office were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Marion County man arrested on child neglect charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was arrested late Thursday night on multiple child neglect charges. Nathan Stevens, 36, of Metz, was arrested Thursday following a residence check conducted by officers and Child Protective Services, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint says officers were conducting a security...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wkok.com

Coal Township Man Facing Additional Felony Wiretapping Charges

SHAMOKIN – A Coal Township man already facing felony wiretapping charges from a June incident was given 18 additional charges Monday related to another incident in July. Court documents say 44-year-old Jesse Storm, who works with Brokers Realty, is now facing a total of 21 felony counts of violating the Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

A man out of Pike County was arrested and is now facing drug trafficking charges. 59-year-old Kevin Eric Gillman, of Belfry, was arrested this past Friday evening. It is said that he was asked by both the arresting officer and the jail if he had any drugs on his person. Gillman is said to have answered “no” both times.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Houston Chronicle

Harris County woman contracts first known omicron case in Texas

A Harris County woman has contracted the omicron COVID variant, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. This is the first publicly identified case in Texas. The variant, identified over the Thanksgiving holiday in South Africa, drew concern from global health officials because of its mutations that are thought to make it more infectious and possibly more resistant to the vaccines.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy