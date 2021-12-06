Texas: Hidalgo County man arrested again, faces additional felony charge in cattle theft case

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Sgt. Brett Reeves and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller went to a motel off West Cumberland Gap Parkway near Corbin where a trailer was stolen from the parking lot. A suspect, 43-year-old Robert Eberle of Ohio, was identified using surveillance video. When deputies went to the room where he was staying and knocked, Eberle looked out and then tried to slam the door. As deputies made entry, they saw Eberle trying to jump out a window. Following a brief struggle Eberle was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a non-responsive woman, later identified as 32-year-old Brittney Vail of Ohio, was found in the room. Upon being awakened and checked by EMS, Vail created a disturbance yelling and cursing. Vail was arrested as well. During a search of the room deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, baggies, scales and needles by the open window. Eberle was also found to be a wanted fugitive from Ohio. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff’s office were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO