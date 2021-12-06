Area news in brief for Dec. 7

AHS 1954 – Alliance High School Class of 1954 plans its monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Chives Grille, 2355 S. Union Ave. All classmates and friends, please plan to attend.

ORNAMENT WORKSHOP – Mile Branch Grange will host a make-and-take ornament workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the grange, 495 Knox School Road in Knox Township. This free event is open to the public and will offer a variety of ornaments suitable for all ages. No reservations needed. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Call 330-853-6329 for more information. Donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the supplies.

SARTA MEETING – SARTA'S Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at its main office, 1600 Gateway Blvd. SE in Canton.