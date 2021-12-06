ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for Dec. 7

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKVcr_0dFaFJuJ00

AHS 1954 – Alliance High School Class of 1954 plans its monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Chives Grille, 2355 S. Union Ave. All classmates and friends, please plan to attend.

ORNAMENT WORKSHOP – Mile Branch Grange will host a make-and-take ornament workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the grange, 495 Knox School Road in Knox Township. This free event is open to the public and will offer a variety of ornaments suitable for all ages. No reservations needed. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Call 330-853-6329 for more information. Donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the supplies.

SARTA MEETING – SARTA'S Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at its main office, 1600 Gateway Blvd. SE in Canton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Mark Meadows sues House January 6 committee to block subpoenas

(CNN) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing the House select committee investigating January 6 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking a federal court to block enforcement of the subpoena the committee issued him as well as the subpoena it issued to Verizon for his phone records, according to the complaint filed Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, OH
City
Canton, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

44
Followers
185
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy