It is not unknown to the masses that a debt of over a billion dollars has crippled the FC Barcelona board to the very core. They are facing the worst phase of their history, both financially and performance-wise, and the Spanish giants that once used to be the dream club of every youngster, has now been reduced to a mere mediocre team which compels players to think twice before joining the Blaugrana. However, the latest news that comes from England’s Manchester has given the cules a silver lining and made them believe that there is probably hope after all for the future of the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO