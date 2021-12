Simmons established himself as one of the fastest boys in Idaho this season, regardless of school size or age. Only two boys to beat Simmons this season both ended up being individual state champions: Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay (5A) and Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander (2A. Simmons was the lone runner to beat him this fall). Simmons broke the 16-minute barrier three times in 5ks from the start of the season to the 2A state meet (including a personal best 15:16.3 at the Bob Conley Invitational), won four meets and repeated as 2A state individual runner-up.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO