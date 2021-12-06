NBC unveils American Auto trailer

Saturday Night Live is being developed for the UK following other adaptations around the world, including in China, Germany, Italy and South Korea. The British version of SNL would air on the satellite channel Sky, a sibling of NBC, owned by Comcast. "The move is the talk of British entertainment and talent circles, with comedians lining up to be involved," according to Deadline. "Casting, both in front of and behind the camera will be key to the project’s success as SNL derives its success and laughs from the talent that put together the weekly variety show, rather than a particularly strict format. If it is taken to series, it is unlikely to air as late in the UK as it does in the States – the NBC series starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on a Saturday night." Sky began airing full versions of SNL last year as part of its Sky Comedy channel. As Variety points out, however, "Britain doesn’t have the same culture around late-night programming as the U.S. and it’s much harder to get shows away in late time slots."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO