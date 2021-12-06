ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

NBC unveils American Auto trailer

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago

Ana Gasteyer stars as the CEO of a car company where a floundering...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

'American Auto' is a new TV sitcom with Ana Gasteyer

Anytime there’s a new automotive show, our ears perk up. This time, it’s a sitcom called “American Auto.” It’ll be airing on NBC, and the network just released the show’s first promo clip that you can watch above. NBC’s description of the show can be found directly below. “Set in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Autoweek.com

Watch the First Clip from the Coming TV Comedy “American Auto”

American Auto, the coming comedy show set in the corporate and production halls of a major but fictional Detroit carmaker, Payne Motors, will run a special preview December 13 on NBC. The Peacock released this 30-second promo clip to give potential viewers a taste of what’s to come. The clip...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Unveils A Campaign Trailer

Players have had plenty of time to dive into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer experience, but as we move closer and closer to the December 8th launch date, anticipation has been building for the campaign experience as well. After weeks of throwing around the oddball and hacking up competitors with the sizzling sword, is it time to take the campaign trek? Well, here’s the first big trailer from the campaign, unveiled today.
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

Wine down with Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer in new trailer for NBC's Grand Crew

Raise a glass of wine to what might be your new favorite TV friend group. On Friday, NBC unveiled the trailer for its new hangout comedy Grand Crew. Executive produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine veterans Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, this East Los Angeles-set series follows a group of wine-loving friends (yes, it's sort of giving Cougar Town) as they navigate life and love, from hilariously and painfully failed proposals to potentially encountering a Black republican in the wild. As actor Garret Morris explains in the trailer below, the show aims to reveal that Black men have layers: "Our multitude got multitudes!" he proudly declares.
TV & VIDEOS
Spin

Tame Impala Unveils New Single, Details 2022 North American Tour

Tame Impala just released “No Choice” off the forthcoming The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set. The face of Tame, Kevin Parker, also announced the band will be hitting the road in North American beginning next February. The box set features B-sides (including “No Choice”) and remixes of Tame’s Grammy-nominated 2020...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#American Auto
Primetimer

Henry Golding to star in a TV adaptation of Dean Koontz's Nameless

The Crazy Rich Asians star will also executive produce the series for SK Global. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nameless -- based on Koontz's Nameless series of thrillers -- follows Nameless, "a man with amnesia who can’t remember anything other than the mission he’s been assigned by a shadowy agency that finds him traveling the country turning predators into prey. The Nameless series was published by Amazon and held the top 10 positions on the Kindle Singles Best-Seller list in June, when the final story was published." Golding said of starring in Nameless: “I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s Nameless is beyond my expectations."
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

First trailer of Halo TV series on Paramount+ unveiled at the Game Awards

The debut teaser for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream. Today, the First Look Trailer for the series was unveiled during the 2021 Video Game Awards Livestream. The trailer gives the fans the best view of the series yet, and the first good look of what Master Chief will look like in the show.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Unveils a New Trailer and Poster

Will Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence be able to put aside their differences long enough to take down Cobra Kai? The official trailer for season four confirms they’re going to try their best to put their students first, although obviously that won’t be easy. Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso)...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Netflix casts newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, who is blind, to lead All the Light We Cannot See

Loberti will play Marie-Laure, a blind teenager in occupied France during World War II who meets up with a German soldier in Netflix's adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Loberti, who had never acted or auditioned before, was cast after a worldwide search for blind and low-vision actresses. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said director and executive producer Shawn Levy. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally, but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can’t wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center.”
MOVIES
film-book.com

CHICAGO MED: Season 7, Episode 10 TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s Chicago Med: Season 7, Episode 10 TV show trailer has been released. Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Norma Kuhling, and Dominic Rains. Series Plot Synopsis. Chicago Med‘s plot synopsis: “Set in...
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

Britain may get its own SNL

Saturday Night Live is being developed for the UK following other adaptations around the world, including in China, Germany, Italy and South Korea. The British version of SNL would air on the satellite channel Sky, a sibling of NBC, owned by Comcast. "The move is the talk of British entertainment and talent circles, with comedians lining up to be involved," according to Deadline. "Casting, both in front of and behind the camera will be key to the project’s success as SNL derives its success and laughs from the talent that put together the weekly variety show, rather than a particularly strict format. If it is taken to series, it is unlikely to air as late in the UK as it does in the States – the NBC series starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on a Saturday night." Sky began airing full versions of SNL last year as part of its Sky Comedy channel. As Variety points out, however, "Britain doesn’t have the same culture around late-night programming as the U.S. and it’s much harder to get shows away in late time slots."
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

1883: Paramount+ Unveils Official Trailer for Yellowstone Prequel

The origins of the Duttons is a story filled with death and betrayal. Paramount+ on Friday unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series launches December 19. "The highly anticipated series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

FX is scrapping "FX on Hulu" brand

The "FX on Hulu" brand will be phased out as FX puts its "FX" brand above the titles on all of its shows across Disney’s streaming services worldwide. Launched in March 2020, FX on Hulu proved confusing because it referred to FX's hub on Hulu and for the exclusive shows like Mrs. America, A Teacher, Devs and Reservation Dogs that FX made exclusively for Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy