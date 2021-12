Are you a fan of RuneScape but don’t have enough time to devote to content and skilling? Wish your progress would keep going while you work a long shift or get some sleep? Keep on reading because we think you’ll like this one. Melvor Idle is a brand new, casual, indie adventure game that emulates some of the best parts about skilling in RuneScape, so much so that Jagex reached out personally to offer to publish it. We sat down this week with Brendan Malcolm to talk about Melvor Idle, his inspiration, and how he partnered with Jagex to make this indie idler a massive success.

